Smaller iPhone 15 Pro Will Continue to Start at $999, Says TrendForce

While rumors have been circulating about a $100 price increase for both iPhone 15 Pro models, Taiwanese research firm TrendForce today predicted that the smaller iPhone 15 Pro will start at $999 in the U.S., just like the iPhone 14 Pro.



TrendForce believes that only the iPhone 15 Pro Max will cost extra. The research firm predicted that the device will start at $1,199 in the U.S., which would be a $100 price increase compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The device is expected to exclusively feature a periscope lens that enables up to 6x optical zoom, double the current limit.

Despite predicting a price increase for the Pro Max model this year, TrendForce expects that the device will continue to start with 128GB of storage, rather than 256GB as previously rumored. On the other hand, the research firm expects both iPhone 15 Pro models to be equipped with 8GB of RAM, up from 6GB in the iPhone 14 Pro models.

Time will soon tell if TrendForce is accurate with its latest predictions, as Apple will unveil the iPhone 15 series at its event on Tuesday, September 12 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Stay tuned for in-depth coverage of Apple's announcements next week.