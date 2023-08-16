Images Suggest Some iPhone 15 Models Could Feature Thunderbolt Data Transfer Speeds
Some iPhone 15 models will be equipped with a Thunderbolt/USB 4 retimer chip for high-speed data transfer, according to ChargerLab.
Following last week's leak of alleged images of the iPhone 15's USB-C port components, ChargerLab has seen further images of the parts and believes that they show an integrated circuit (IC) for Thunderbolt data transfer speeds.
The IC, known as a retimer, rebuilds signals and mitigates jitter. It augments signal transmission stability for high-capacity data ports and extends transmission ranges. Such chips are seen in other Thunderbolt/USB 4 devices, and ChargerLab believes it is clearly identifiable on the iPhone 15's USB-C components.
All four iPhone 15 models are expected to feature USB-C instead of Lightning. The iPhone 15 Pro models with USB-C ports are expected to support higher-speed data transfers, likely up to Thunderbolt speeds, while the standard iPhone 15 models will likely continue to feature USB 2.0 speeds – the same as Lightning. For comparison, the iPad Pro features a Thunderbolt port for transfer speeds up to 40 Gbps, while the entry-level iPad's USB-C port is limited to just 480 Mbps.
Popular Stories
The fourth-generation iPhone SE will have an iPhone 15 Pro-style Action Button, among several other significant new features, according to the leaker known as "Unknownz21." Earlier this week, the leaker described the fourth-generation iPhone SE as "effectively an iPhone 14 derivative," echoing previous reports from the likes of Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In their latest tweet, Unknownz21 ...
Apple is planning a complete revamp of the Apple Watch for the device's tenth anniversary, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman dubs the overhauled device "Apple Watch X," similar to the 2017's iPhone X that celebrated ten years of the iPhone. Since the original Apple Watch was unveiled in 2014 and launched in 2015, Gurman is unsure ...
If rumors are to believed, we're now exactly one month away from Apple's big September event where we're expecting to see several product announcements led by the iPhone 15 lineup. In addition to iPhone 15 rumors, this week also saw fresh claims about the upcoming Apple Watch Series 9, while we're seeing more details about the M3 family of chips coming to next-generation Mac models. Apple...
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 lineup in September. As usual, many new features have been rumored for the Pro and Pro Max models in particular, including a USB-C port, A17 Bionic chip, titanium frame, Action button, and more. Below, we have recapped 12 new features and changes rumored for the iPhone 15 Pro models. A17 Bionic chip: iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to be...
iPhone owners who signed up to receive a payment under Apple's "batterygate" iPhone throttling lawsuit settlement should soon be receiving their payments. As noted by The Mercury News, the judge overseeing the lawsuit has thrown out an appeal from two iPhone owners who were attempting to object to the settlement, clearing the way for the payments to be sent out. Apple in 2020 agreed to pay...
Top Rated Comments
Maybe Apple’s move will lead other manufacturers to follow suit because this is ridiculously overdue.