Images Suggest Some iPhone 15 Models Could Feature Thunderbolt Data Transfer Speeds

Some iPhone 15 models will be equipped with a Thunderbolt/USB 4 retimer chip for high-speed data transfer, according to ChargerLab.

Following last week's leak of alleged images of the ‌iPhone 15‌'s USB-C port components, ChargerLab has seen further images of the parts and believes that they show an integrated circuit (IC) for Thunderbolt data transfer speeds.

The IC, known as a retimer, rebuilds signals and mitigates jitter. It augments signal transmission stability for high-capacity data ports and extends transmission ranges. Such chips are seen in other Thunderbolt/USB 4 devices, and ChargerLab believes it is clearly identifiable on the ‌iPhone 15‌'s USB-C components.

All four ‌iPhone 15‌ models are expected to feature USB-C instead of Lightning. The iPhone 15 Pro models with USB-C ports are expected to support higher-speed data transfers, likely up to Thunderbolt speeds, while the standard ‌iPhone 15‌ models will likely continue to feature USB 2.0 speeds – the same as Lightning. For comparison, the iPad Pro features a Thunderbolt port for transfer speeds up to 40 Gbps, while the entry-level iPad's USB-C port is limited to just 480 Mbps.

jasheeky Avatar
jasheeky
50 minutes ago at 06:55 am
15 years after the release of USB 3.0 in Nov 2008, we are finally getting an iPhone with data transfer speeds in excess of USB 2.0!
johnmarki Avatar
johnmarki
50 minutes ago at 06:56 am
? Please be true! ? I'm one of the few people that still backup my files to a physical drive in my possession. I also have my own NAS that I use as a cloud for my devices, but thunderbolt transfer speeds would be incredible on the iPhone, and would make editing photos and video so much better. I'm very disappointed in Apple that they would shackle (potentially) other consumers to USB 2 speeds just because (for iCloud marketing purposes). There is no excuse for this that can be justified...if the USB 2.0 speeds rumor is true.
contacos Avatar
contacos
46 minutes ago at 07:00 am
Would be insane not to. Imagine synching a 2 TB iPhone
Yujenisis Avatar
Yujenisis
38 minutes ago at 07:07 am

15 years after the release of USB 3.0 in Nov 2008, we are finally getting an iPhone with data transfer speeds in excess of USB 2.0!
It is pretty wild. I did a cursory look at Android phones and it appears even with the adoption of USB-C, every phone I looked at still uses USB 2.0 - even the brand new top of the line Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Maybe Apple’s move will lead other manufacturers to follow suit because this is ridiculously overdue.
jent Avatar
jent
20 minutes ago at 07:25 am
Instead of being happy about this news, we should be more reflective and realize Apple's decision to artificially cap its modern phones to USB 2.0 speeds shouldn't have happened. I don't understand how their current 2022 model, using a cable they designed (Lightning), is using a standard/speed released in 2000 and that was replaced in 2008. When they switch this year's models to USB-C if they artificially cap even the cheapest model to USB 2.0 speeds, I'll be disappointed but not surprised.
backslash-f Avatar
backslash-f
18 minutes ago at 07:27 am
That's nice, but my penis is still tiny. :-(
