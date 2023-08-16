Images Suggest Some iPhone 15 Models Could Feature Thunderbolt Data Transfer Speeds

Some iPhone 15 models will be equipped with a Thunderbolt/USB 4 retimer chip for high-speed data transfer, according to ChargerLab.



Following last week's leak of alleged images of the ‌iPhone 15‌'s USB-C port components, ChargerLab has seen further images of the parts and believes that they show an integrated circuit (IC) for Thunderbolt data transfer speeds.

The IC, known as a retimer, rebuilds signals and mitigates jitter. It augments signal transmission stability for high-capacity data ports and extends transmission ranges. Such chips are seen in other Thunderbolt/USB 4 devices, and ChargerLab believes it is clearly identifiable on the ‌iPhone 15‌'s USB-C components.

All four ‌iPhone 15‌ models are expected to feature USB-C instead of Lightning. The iPhone 15 Pro models with USB-C ports are expected to support higher-speed data transfers, likely up to Thunderbolt speeds, while the standard ‌iPhone 15‌ models will likely continue to feature USB 2.0 speeds – the same as Lightning. For comparison, the iPad Pro features a Thunderbolt port for transfer speeds up to 40 Gbps, while the entry-level iPad's USB-C port is limited to just 480 Mbps.