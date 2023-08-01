Apple Watch Ultra 2 Again Rumored to Be Available in Black Titanium

by

The second-generation Apple Watch Ultra will be available with a black titanium case, according to a previously-accurate leaker known as ShrimpApplePro. The new Ultra will also remain available in its existing "Natural" titanium finish, the leaker said.

Apple Watch Ultra Black Feature

Mockup of a black Apple Watch Ultra via ShrimpApplePro

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently said Apple tested a darker titanium finish for the current Ultra, but decided not to release it at the time. He said it was "theoretically" possible the finish could be released for the new model this year. Previously, the high-end Edition model of the Apple Watch Series 7 was available with a Space Black titanium case.

Another new feature expected for the Ultra is a faster S9 chip, which Gurman said is based on the A15 Bionic chip first used in iPhone 13 models.

The second-generation Apple Watch Ultra is expected to be announced in September alongside the Apple Watch Series 9, which is rumored to be available in pink.

Released in September 2022, the Apple Watch Ultra is a larger and more rugged version of the Apple Watch designed for hiking, extreme water sports, diving, and other outdoor activities. It is priced at $799 in the United States.

Related Roundup: Apple Watch Ultra
Tag: ShrimpApplePro
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch Ultra (Caution)
Related Forum: Apple Watch

Top Rated Comments

abatabia Avatar
abatabia
19 minutes ago at 08:57 am
Day one buy for me if true.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
18 minutes ago at 08:58 am
Lovely! Just exactly what I needed. Instant buy!!!

I don't care if I already have Apple Watch Ultra. I'm upgrading to this one!
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rjjacobson Avatar
rjjacobson
14 minutes ago at 09:01 am

Day one buy for me if true.
Nope just got my AW Ultra this spring and I like current color with my third party matching titanium band



Attachment Image

Attachment Image
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
_Spinn_ Avatar
_Spinn_
18 minutes ago at 08:58 am
Black with orange accents - Apple Watch Ultra Halloween edition ?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
17 minutes ago at 08:58 am
One way to hide the huge bezels
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
NJRonbo Avatar
NJRonbo
17 minutes ago at 08:58 am
Yeah, when the Ultra was released last year I was scoffing at the fact that it was not available in a darker finish as an option.

I would probably upgrade just for the darker version but it concerns me that Apple tested it and wasn't happy with the way it looked.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 15 Pro Two Volume Buttons and Titanium Feature Blue Green

iPhone 15 Pro Rumor Recap: 12 New Features and Changes Expected

Sunday July 30, 2023 1:31 pm PDT by
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 lineup in September. As usual, many new features have been rumored for the Pro and Pro Max models, including a USB-C port, A17 Bionic chip, titanium frame, Action button, and more. Below, we have recapped 12 new features and changes rumored for the iPhone 15 Pro models. A17 Bionic chip: iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to be equipped with Apple's ...
Read Full Article122 comments
top stories 29jul2023

Top Stories: iPhone 15 Pro Rumors, iOS 17 Beta 4, Vision Pro Developer Kit, and More

Saturday July 29, 2023 6:00 am PDT by
The next iPhone launch is rapidly approaching, and rumors are continuing to fly about what to expect for the next-generation models. Plus, we're expecting some fresh Mac updates not too long after that. This week also saw the fourth betas of iOS 17 and related operating system updates as Apple works toward an official release alongside the new iPhones in September, while developers will soon ...
Read Full Article
iPhone 14 Pro Cracked Glass

iPhone 15 Pro Said to Be Easier to Repair Like iPhone 14 and 14 Plus

Sunday July 30, 2023 8:33 am PDT by
Following in the footsteps of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a redesigned chassis that makes the devices "easier to repair," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. This change could result in the iPhone 15 Pro models having removable back glass. With the chassis redesign, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus became the first iPhone...
Read Full Article176 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Two Volume Buttons and Titanium Feature Blue Green

iPhone 15 Pro Max Likely to Start at $1,199 to $1,299, Says Analyst

Wednesday July 26, 2023 2:00 pm PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models will likely be more expensive than the current models, according to Tim Long, an analyst at British bank Barclays. Long said this information is based on conversations with supply chain companies in Asia. In a research note this month, obtained by MacRumors, Long said he expects the iPhone 15 Pro to cost up to $100 more than the iPhone 14 Pro, and the...
Read Full Article295 comments