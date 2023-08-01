Apple Watch Ultra 2 Again Rumored to Be Available in Black Titanium
The second-generation Apple Watch Ultra will be available with a black titanium case, according to a previously-accurate leaker known as ShrimpApplePro. The new Ultra will also remain available in its existing "Natural" titanium finish, the leaker said.
Mockup of a black Apple Watch Ultra via ShrimpAppleProBloomberg
's Mark Gurman recently said
Apple tested a darker titanium finish for the current Ultra, but decided not to release it at the time. He said it was "theoretically" possible the finish could be released for the new model this year. Previously, the high-end Edition model of the Apple Watch Series 7 was available with a Space Black titanium case.
Another new feature expected for the Ultra is a faster S9 chip, which Gurman said is based on the A15 Bionic chip first used in iPhone 13 models.
The second-generation Apple Watch Ultra is expected to be announced in September alongside the Apple Watch Series 9, which is rumored to be available in pink.
Released in September 2022, the Apple Watch Ultra is a larger and more rugged version of the Apple Watch designed for hiking, extreme water sports, diving, and other outdoor activities. It is priced at $799 in the United States.
Top Rated Comments
I don't care if I already have Apple Watch Ultra. I'm upgrading to this one!
I would probably upgrade just for the darker version but it concerns me that Apple tested it and wasn't happy with the way it looked.