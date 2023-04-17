iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus Rumored to Feature Frosted Glass Like Pro Models

The standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be equipped with frosted back glass like existing Pro models, according to a Weibo post last week from the same account that accurately leaked that iPhone 14 models would be launching in Yellow.



With frosted glass, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus would look more similar to the Pro models. However, only the iPhone 15 Pro models are rumored to be getting a new titanium frame and even thinner bezels around the display, whereas the standard models are still expected to have an aluminum frame and the same bezel size.

The rear glass panel on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus is officially removable for the first time since the iPhone 4S, making internal repairs easier. It's unlikely that a switch to frosted glass would impact this design aspect.

It's common for features and design elements that are initially exclusive to Pro models to trickle down to the lower-end iPhone models over the years. For example, OLED displays were only available on the Pro models until the iPhone 12 lineup, while the Dynamic Island is expected to be expanded to the entire iPhone 15 lineup this year.

While the source of this rumor accurately leaked that the iPhone 14 would launch in Yellow a few months in advance, they do not have a long-term established track record, so there is no guarantee that their latest information will prove to be correct. Nevertheless, the source's accuracy in the past makes this rumor worth sharing.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 lineup in September as usual.