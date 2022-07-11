Apple Car Design Goals: No Steering Wheel or Brake Pedal, Flat Seats for Sleeping, Large Screens, and More
The Information's Wayne Ma today published an in-depth report reflecting on Apple's struggles to build a self-driving electric vehicle, including technical challenges and several leadership changes since the project began around eight years ago.
Next-generation CarPlay experience coming in 2023
Notably, the report reveals some interesting details about the physical appearance of the so-called "Apple Car." The latest design of the vehicle is said to feature four seats that face inward, allowing passengers to have face-to-face conversations with one another, along with a curved ceiling that resembles the roof on a Volkswagen Beetle.
The report claims that Apple's designers are also experimenting with a trunk compartment that rises for easy access, and then automatically lowers when not in use. Likewise, the designers are said to have discussed large seat-back screens that rise and lower.
Apple's former design chief Jony Ive has remained involved with the project as a consultant, according to the report. Ive, who left Apple in 2019 to start independent design firm LoveFrom, apparently advised the Apple Car team that they "should lean into the weirdness of the vehicle's design and not try to hide its sensors."
As previously reported, The Information says Apple is aiming to gain exemptions from the U.S.'s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to release a vehicle without a steering wheel and brake pedal. Interestingly, the report claims that Apple has even discussed allowing passengers to lie flat and sleep in the vehicle.
As the Apple Car slowly inches towards launching, Apple is now discussing how to disguise the latest prototype of the vehicle during testing in the public, according to the report. However, the vehicle is likely years away from release.
Popular Stories
An early benchmark result for the new MacBook Air has surfaced, providing a closer look at the M2 chip's performance in the notebook.
In a Geekbench 5 result spotted by "Mr. Macintosh" on Twitter, the MacBook Air with the M2 chip and 16GB of unified memory achieved a single-core score of 1,899 and a multi-core score of 8,965. These scores are approximately the same as those achieved by the...
Apple today made its USB-C to MagSafe 3 charging cable available to purchase separately in three new colors matching the MacBook Air, including space gray, midnight, and starlight, with pricing set at $49. Until now, the cable was only sold in silver.
Apple already includes a color-matched MagSafe 3 charging cable in the box with the new MacBook Air, but now the cable can be ordered...
Canadian carrier Rogers experienced a massive nationwide outage lasting over 16 hours on Friday, July 8, 2022. Due to the downtime, Rogers customers were unable to make phone calls or use cellular data, and Rogers internet and TV were also down.
Rogers has since resolved the network issues. A timeline recapping the situation follows.
In a statement shared on Friday morning, Rogers...
Images of cases for the entire iPhone 14 lineup were today shared, reinforcing expectations about the design refinements coming to this year's new iPhone models.
The images, shared on Weibo and highlighted by "DuanRui" on Twitter, depict ultra-slim third-party cases for the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Although one of the devices is...
Apple's new MacBook Air with the M2 chip is now available to order on Apple's online store. Deliveries to customers and in-store availability will begin Friday, July 15.
Announced in June at WWDC, the new updated and redesigned MacBook Air features the biggest design overhaul to the MacBook Air line since 2010, and is the first to feature the M2 chip.
The new model features a slightly...
Apple on Friday opened pre-orders for the new MacBook Air with M2 chip through its website and the Apple Store app, and delivery estimates have already slipped for all configurations and color combinations in the United States.
Shipping estimates for all MacBook Air configurations have slipped to July 26 or later, with some custom configurations with upgraded specs shipping as late as...
Top Rated Comments
What are we supposed to rely on? Siri??? :rolleyes:
To understand what Apple is aiming for, we have to wipe clear what we’ve known about cars and look to how the newer generation are using cars — at least in cities. Personal transport is becoming a service. In a world where Uber is ubiquitous, fewer and fewer young people are getting their drivers’ licenses because they can pull out their phone and within 5 minutes there’s a car pulling up, taking them to where they need to go. Those of us who grew up in a car era with the romance of driving one and owning one and washing it in the driveway — we are not the target, unless we want to be. Apple is looking way ahead.
Apple was never in a business position to sell cars. iPhones, iPads, Watches, AirPods and Macs are more expensive than their industry counterparts but they still fall within the price accessibility of a large enough portion of users that Apple can make a business out of it. The same is not true for cars. A car is already very expensive, add the Apple tax and only wealthy folks would be able to afford it. Apple is not in the rich customer exclusivity niche.
Apple is getting into this sector because they must, in order to compete. It’s no secret that Google is doing the same and they cannot allow themselves to be in a position where Google or other third parties control one of the largest services that could then dictate how Apple interacts with it.
These are going to be more like Apple Pods, than cars in the traditional sense of the word. You’ll tap your watch and a Pod will show up, take you to where you need to go and then pick up the next passenger. No driver, no user steering, all Apple experience inside.
There will always be cars that we drive ourselves and Apple seems to be doubling down on partnering with other manufacturers to bring their experience into those vehicles. But what Apple is releasing themselves, is leaping over that industry and into something completely new.
No one in their right mind is going to get into a vehicle they cannot manually control if necessary
And: whoever spent the resources to do that polished video with drones footage of the car driving through empty roads of Montana should be fired
No way there is a commercialized apple car in 2025.
The whole report became a whole lot more credible.