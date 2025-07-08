These Four Games Are Coming to Apple Arcade

Apple today announced that four additional games will be added to the Apple Arcade library on Thursday, August 7, including Play-Doh World.



Exclusive to Apple Arcade, Play-Doh World lets you create digital Play-Doh characters and more.

"Whether sculpting, stretching, squishing, or squashing, kids are invited to unlock their imagination with creative activities, fun games, and rewarding interactions," part of the App Store description for the game says.



Apple's full description of the game, from its press release:

Play-Doh brings its magic to the digital space with Play-Doh World, allowing players to craft their own characters and watch them spring to life. From inventing wild zoo animals to styling outrageous salon hairdos, every corner of this colorful universe responds to the player's creative whim. With dozens of interactive zones, collectible special Play-Doh, and regular content updates, Play-Doh World offers creative activities and open-ended, imagination-led play — all in a safe, ad-free environment.

The three other games that are coming to Apple Arcade on August 7:

More details about all of the games are outlined in Apple's announcement.

Apple Arcade is a subscription service that provides access to hundreds of games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. All of the games are free of ads and in-app purchases. In the U.S., Apple Arcade costs $6.99 per month, and it is bundled with other Apple services in all Apple One plans.

Apple Arcade can be accessed through the App Store and the new Apple Games app.