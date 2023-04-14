The MacRumors Show: macOS 14 Wishlist – What Do We Want to See?

Tuesday April 11, 2023 1:00 am PDT by Hartley Charlton

Apple is working on a major change to Siri that will move away from the "Hey Siri" trigger phrase currently required to invoke the virtual assistant hands-free, making it much more like Amazon's Alexa, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a recent edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that Apple is working on a way for Siri to be able to understand and respond to commands...