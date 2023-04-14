The MacRumors Show: macOS 14 Wishlist – What Do We Want to See?
On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss some of the top features and changes we would like to see in the next major update to macOS.
Apple is expected to unveil macOS 14 at WWDC in June this year, but little is known about what enhancements and new features the company will debut with the update. Last year, macOS Ventura introduced Stage Manager, Continuity Camera, FaceTime Handoff, undo send and improved search in Mail, the Weather and Clock app on the Mac for the first time, Shared Tab groups in Safari, and more. We talk through some of the areas where we feel Apple could bring useful changes to the Mac this year, with particular attention to Safari, Mail, Apple Music, notifications, widgets, app organization, and Spotlight.
We also discuss some of the latest news and rumors, including the apparent delay of Apple's 27-inch monitor with mini-LED and ProMotion, scrapping of the iPhone 15 Pro's solid state buttons, likely launch of the 15-inch MacBook Air at WWDC, and alleged iOS 17 feature leaks.
Listen to The MacRumors Show in Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Pocket Casts, Castro, Google Podcasts, or your preferred podcasts app.
