Production on 15-Inch MacBook Air Components Underway, WWDC Launch Looking Likely
Panel production on the larger-screened 15-inch MacBook Air started in February and increased in March, with another ramp up planned for April, respected display analyst Ross Young said today in a tweet shared with subscribers. With production underway, Young said that he doesn't know the "precise launch timing" but assumes that it could happen in "late April/early May."
Young previously suggested that the 15-inch MacBook Air could launch in April, but his estimated launch timeline may be a little too early. At this point, it looks like a spring Apple event is not going to happen, and it seems unlikely that Apple would introduce a new iteration of the MacBook Air via press release.
With WWDC coming in less than two months, it perhaps makes the most sense for Apple to introduce the 15-inch MacBook Air at the Worldwide Developers Keynote on June 5, with a launch following shortly thereafter in June.
Either way, it sounds like a larger MacBook Air is coming in the first half of the year, with the machine set to join the 13.6-inch version. Rumors suggest that the MacBook Air could feature a 15.5-inch display, which would make it around the size of the now-discontinued 15.4-inch MacBook Pro. It would be sized between the 13.6-inch MacBook Air and the 16-inch MacBook Pro, giving those who want a slimmer, lighter, and more affordable machine with a larger display size an option that is not a "Pro" notebook.
Design wise, the 15-inch MacBook Air is expected to feature the same design as the current M2 model, which could also see a refresh alongside the new 15-inch version. Exactly which chip the MacBook Air will use remains to be seen, but it could include the current-generation M2 and M2 Pro chips, or the M3 chip series, if it is ready for launch by WWDC.
More information on Apple's plans for the 15-inch MacBook Air can be found in our 15-inch MacBook Air guide.
Top Rated Comments
But at this point I don't know what the hell they're doing anymore so screw it, WWDC isn't for developers anymore it's just New Mac day
Well at least I actually love Macs so good for me...I guess?
I was hoping MacBook Air 15" would be released in April but WWDC 2023 is less than two months away. Hopefully, Apple releases it on the same day when WWDC 2023 is held.