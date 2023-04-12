iOS 17 Rumored to Improve Search, Dynamic Island, Control Center, and More

by

Ahead of Apple unveiling iOS 17 at WWDC in June, an anonymous source who shared accurate information in the past has revealed potential new features coming with the update, including improvements to Search, the Dynamic Island, Control Center, and more.

iOS 17 Control Center Feature
In a post on the MacRumors Forums and on Twitter, the source indicated that search functionality will be "heavily improved" in iOS 17, but no specific details were provided. The built-in search tool on the iPhone helps to surface information on your device and on the web, with results and suggestions provided as you type. Starting with iOS 16, there is a dedicated "Search" button at the bottom of the Home Screen for easy access.

Apple is expected to expand the Dynamic Island to all four iPhone 15 models this year. On the software side, the source said the Dynamic Island will be able to "do a lot more" on iOS 17, without elaborating. Introduced on the iPhone 14 Pro last year, the Dynamic Island currently displays system alerts like low battery percentage and incoming phone calls, and Live Activities such as Uber rides and NBA scores.

As reported last week, the source reiterated that iOS 17 will include "major changes" to the Control Center's design and customizability. Control Center was introduced with iOS 7 nearly a decade ago and has looked largely the same since iOS 11.

The source added that iOS 17 will include new custom accessibility settings that will give users more control over the iPhone's user interface. This could relate to a hidden "Custom Accessibility Mode" that was discovered in the iOS 16.2 beta last year. The new mode would allow users to replace the typical Lock Screen and Home Screen with more accessible UI elements, remove the Dock, set much larger app icons, and more.

Other changes the source expects in iOS 17 include additional settings for notifications and the always-on display, more Focus filters, car key improvements in the Wallet app, updates to the Camera and Health apps, and a significant number of new ARKit frameworks, as Apple gears up to launch its long-rumored AR/VR headset later this year.

Overall, the source believes iOS 17 focuses on performance and stability improvements. As a result, they are adamant that the update will remain compatible with the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X, contrary to a previous rumor.

We have elected to share this information since the same source leaked accurate details about the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro before the device was announced last year. However, given the source has yet to establish a long-term track record, it remains to be seen if all of these latest details will prove to be accurate.

Apple is expected to announce iOS 17 during the WWDC 2023 keynote on June 5, and as usual, the first beta version should be made available to developers for testing later that day. The first public beta will likely be released in July.

Related Roundup: iOS 17

Top Rated Comments

TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
14 minutes ago at 03:16 pm
That is all I want ?

Stability & Performance.
Stability & Performance.
Stability & Performance.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
agenda893 Avatar
agenda893
15 minutes ago at 03:16 pm
Maybe by iOS 29 we’ll get a GPT4 level AI assistant. I wish Tim Cook would chase useful innovations instead of a me too oculus, and a me too Tesla…
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
redbeard331 Avatar
redbeard331
13 minutes ago at 03:18 pm
Let me remove the Homebar once and for all, and place icons whoever I want and I’ll withhold my long list of demands.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sniffies Avatar
sniffies
17 minutes ago at 03:13 pm
Hopefully notifications will fuse into Dynamic Island. Should've been this way since day one.

Home app as well as Home widget in Control Center need improvements.

Oh and Apple, please we do need a hundred ways to access camera. Camera icon on lock screen is redundant AF. Let us customize it FFS.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
16 minutes ago at 03:15 pm
sounds boring, where's split screen, new ui Home Screen with new icons, and interactive widgets? we have had the same look Home Screen for 10 years
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
13 minutes ago at 03:17 pm
Apple should let Dynamic Island integrate with Siri.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 15 Pro Dummy

iPhone 15 Pro Dummy Provides Real-World Look at New Buttons, USB-C, and More

Monday April 10, 2023 9:48 am PDT by
A dummy iPhone 15 Pro has surfaced in a video shared on the Chinese version of TikTok today, providing a closer look at the device's rumored design. Key hardware features expected include solid-state buttons, a USB-C port, and a titanium frame. The video doesn't reveal anything new beyond existing rumors, but it does provide a 3D view of what the iPhone 15 Pro could look like. Overall, the...
Read Full Article51 comments
AirPods 3 Pro 2 and Max New Firmware

Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods, AirPods Max and AirPods Pro

Tuesday April 11, 2023 11:41 am PDT by
Apple today introduced new 5E133 firmware for the AirPods 2, AirPods 3, the AirPods Max, the original AirPods Pro, and the AirPods Pro 2 up from the 5B58 and 5B59 firmware updates that were released in November and January. Apple does not offer immediately available release notes on what's included in refreshed firmware updates for the AirPods‌, but the company does maintain a support...
Read Full Article176 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Multi Purpose button Mute Switch Feature Purple

iPhone 15 Pro Rumored to Launch With These 12 Exclusive Features

Monday April 10, 2023 7:01 am PDT by
While the iPhone 15 lineup is around five months away, there have already been plenty of rumors about the devices. Many new features and changes are expected for the iPhone 15 Pro models in particular, including a titanium frame and much more. Below, we have recapped 12 features rumored for iPhone 15 Pro models that are not expected to be available on the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15...
Read Full Article
m2 macbook air pink

Production on 15-Inch MacBook Air Components Underway, WWDC Launch Looking Likely

Monday April 10, 2023 10:47 am PDT by
Panel production on the larger-screened 15-inch MacBook Air started in February and increased in March, with another ramp up planned for April, respected display analyst Ross Young said today in a tweet shared with subscribers. With production underway, Young said that he doesn't know the "precise launch timing" but assumes that it could happen in "late April/early May." Young previously...
Read Full Article177 comments
lightning connector feature blue

FBI Warns Against Using Public USB Ports Due to Malware Risk

Monday April 10, 2023 1:24 pm PDT by
The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) last week warned users to stay away from public USB ports due to malware risks. On Twitter, the Denver FBI office (via CNBC) said that public charging stations in hotels, airports, and shopping centers can be a malware attack vector. Bad actors have learned to use public USB ports to "introduce malware and monitoring software onto...
Read Full Article135 comments
hey siri banner apple

Apple Copying Amazon's Alexa With Change to Siri

Tuesday April 11, 2023 1:00 am PDT by
Apple is working on a major change to Siri that will move away from the "Hey Siri" trigger phrase currently required to invoke the virtual assistant hands-free, making it much more like Amazon's Alexa, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a recent edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that Apple is working on a way for Siri to be able to understand and respond to commands...
Read Full Article
General YouTube Feature 1

YouTube Premium to Offer SharePlay and Enhanced 1080p Video on iPhone

Monday April 10, 2023 8:18 am PDT by
YouTube Premium subscribers will soon have access to SharePlay and an enhanced 1080p video quality option with a higher bitrate on the iPhone. In a blog post today, YouTube said both features will be available in its iOS app "in the coming weeks." SharePlay will let you watch YouTube videos with friends and family while on a FaceTime call together, while the enhanced 1080p option will make...
Read Full Article105 comments
top stories 8apr2023

Top Stories: iOS 17 and watchOS 10 Rumors, When to Expect a New iMac, and More

Saturday April 8, 2023 6:00 am PDT by
WWDC is now just two months away, and we're starting to hear a bit more about what we might see with upcoming iOS 17 and watchOS 10 updates that should be unveiled during the keynote. This week also saw the release of an iOS 16.4.1 bug fix update, another rumor about Apple's timeline for transitioning some of its Mac notebooks to OLED display technology, and a curious Bitcoin-related...
Read Full Article49 comments