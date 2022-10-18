Everything Apple Announced Today: M2 iPad Pro, Redesigned iPad, Updated Apple TV, and More

While we didn't have a full-blown Apple event today, it has felt almost as busy as one with Apple announcing updates for three significant product lines: the iPad, iPad Pro, and Apple TV. All of the coverage from today can be tough to keep up with, so check out our video recap of the announcements and a list of our news article below.

iPad

iPad Pro

Apple TV

Software and Other Updates

In addition to the hardware announcements today, we also learned about release dates for iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura , and Apple also seeded to developers the final versions of iOS 16.1, watchOS 9.1, and tvOS 16.1 that will be released to the public next week.

The new ‌iPad‌, ‌iPad Pro‌, and ‌Apple TV‌ models are all available to order now with the ‌iPad‌ and ‌iPad Pro‌ launching next week on Wednesday, October 26, and the ‌Apple TV‌ launching on Friday, November 4.