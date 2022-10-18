Apple Announces Apple TV 4K With A15 Bionic Chip and HDR10+ for $129

Apple today announced an updated Apple TV 4K model with the A15 Bionic chip, support for HDR10+, and an updated Siri Remote for a starting price of $129.

The A15 Bionic chip gives the ‌Apple TV‌ 4K "faster performance and more fluid gameplay," according to Apple. ‌Apple TV‌ 4K now supports HDR10+ for higher-quality video playback. The new ‌Apple TV‌ 4K also features an updated ‌Siri‌ Remote with a USB-C port.

The new ‌Apple TV‌ 4K is available in a 64GB configuration with Wi-Fi for a lower starting price of $129, sitting below a 128GB Wi-Fi and Ethernet configuration. The new ‌Apple TV‌ 4K is available to order today, with availability beginning Friday, November 4.