M2 iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular Models Drop GSM/EDGE Support

Apple has just announced the new sixth-generation 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and it turns out the cellular models no longer include GSM/EDGE support.



EDGE was originally deployed on GSM networks beginning in 2003. Capable of providing data rates of up to 384 kbps, the cellular technology was an evolutionary upgrade to the existing GSM/GPRS networks.

GSM/EDGE was often referred to as being 2.5G, since it formed the bridge between 2G and the 3G technology that was starting to be developed at the time. Many carriers have already shut down or will soon shut down their edge networks, and Apple has clearly decided the legacy support in recent models of cellular iPad has reached its end of life.

While Apple has taken away some cellular support, it has added support for next-generation Wi-Fi 6E networks. Like its previous incarnation, the Wi-Fi + Cellular model continues to support 5G, Gigabit LTE (although now 30 bands, down from 32), and GPS/GNSS.

The new 11-inch and 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ models are available to order starting today on Apple.com and in the Apple Store app in the U.S. and 27 other countries, with pricing starting at $799 for the 11-inch model and at $1,099 for the 12.9-inch model.