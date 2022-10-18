Apple Seeds iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1 Release Candidates to Developers

Apple today seeded release candidate versions of iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1 to developers ahead of their public release planned for Monday, October 24. The RC versions come one week after the release of the previous beta versions.



Registered developers can download the iOS 16‌ and iPadOS 16 profiles from the Apple Developer Center, and once installed, the betas will be available over the air.

iOS 16.1 introduces support for Live Activities, the interactive notification feature that lets you keep an eye on things happening in real time right from the Lock Screen and, on the iPhone 14 Pro, the Dynamic Island.

Live Activities cannot be used at the current time as developers still need to update their apps to add support, but it will be available when iOS 16.1 launches. Developers have access to an ActivityKit API to begin getting their apps ready.

The update also introduces a new Clean Energy Charging feature in the United States that is designed to selectively charge when lower carbon emission electricity is available, plus it lays the groundwork for Matter, a new smart home standard that Apple plans to begin supporting this fall.

Matter will allow for interoperability between smart devices from different companies, and Apple, Google, Samsung, Amazon, and others are working on support.

Apple's official release notes are as follow:

This update introduces iCloud Shared Photo Library making it easy to keep your family photos up to date. This release also adds support for third party apps in Live Activities, support for Apple Fitness+ on iPhone even if you don't have an Apple Watch, and includes other features and bug fixes for your iPhone. iCloud Shared Photo Library

- Separate library for seamlessly sharing photos and videos with up to five other people

- Setup rules allow you to easily contribute past photos based on start date or people in the photos when you set up or join a library

- Library filters for quickly switching between viewing the Shared Library, your Personal Library, or both libraries together

- Shared edits and permissions let everyone add, edit, favorite, caption, and delete photos

- Sharing toggle in Camera lets you choose to send photos you take straight to the Shared Library, or enable a setting to share automatically when other participants are detected nearby using Bluetooth Live Activities

- Live Activities from third party apps are available in the Dynamic Island and on the Lock Screen for iPhone 14 Pro models Fitness+

- Apple Fitness+ is supported on iPhone even if you don't have an Apple Watch Wallet

- Key sharing enables you to securely share car, hotel room, and other keys in Wallet using messaging apps such as Messages and WhatsApp

- Savings account enables Apple Card customers to grow their Daily Cash by depositing it in a high yield savings account Home

- Matter, the new smart home connectivity standard, is supported enabling a wide variety of smart home accessories to work together across ecosystems Clean Energy Charging

- New setting that can try to reduce your carbon footprint by selectively charging when lower carbon emission electricity is available Books

- Reader controls are automatically hidden as you start reading This update also includes bug fixes for your iPhone:

- Deleted conversations may appear in the conversations list in Messages

- Dynamic Island content is not available when using Reachability

- CarPlay may fail to connect when using a VPN app

On the iPad, ‌iPadOS 16‌ will expand the Stage Manager feature to the 2018 and 2020 iPad Pro models, and it is no longer limited to the M1 ‌iPad Pro‌ and ‌M1‌ iPad Air. The beta removes the external display function of ‌Stage Manager‌, and this feature will return in a later beta. External display support will remain limited to the ‌M1‌ ‌iPad‌ models even though older ‌iPad Pro‌ models are now able to use ‌Stage Manager‌.

During the beta, Apple tweaked the design of the battery status bar icon, adding a visual indication of charge level. It also changed the battery font, updated the Lock Screen charging indicator, and fixed a copy and paste bug.

Other new features in the update include a deletable Wallet app, changes to the Lock Screen customizing interface, and more, with details available in our iOS 16.1 feature guide.