iPadOS 16 With Stage Manager, Weather App, and More to Be Available on October 24

Apple today announced that iPadOS 16 will be available on October 24 for all compatible iPad models, bringing the Weather app, Stage Manager, and more to ‌iPad‌ users.



Unlike in past years, this year's iPadOS and iOS updates were not released simultaneously. Instead, Apple decided to delay ‌iPadOS 16‌ until later in the fall to allow it more time to refine the update, including ‌Stage Manager‌. ‌Stage Manager‌ is the biggest new addition coming to ‌iPadOS 16‌ that offers users of select ‌iPad‌ models a new windowing system for apps.

‌iPadOS 16‌ also brings the Weather app to the ‌iPad‌ and the ability to edit and unsend Messages, which is also available on iOS 16 and macOS Ventura. For a full rundown of everything new with ‌iPadOS 16‌, be sure to check out our roundup.