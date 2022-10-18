M2 iPad Pro Tidbits: ProRes Video Support, RAM Configurations, and More

The new M2 iPad Pro is finally here, with the same design, display, and cameras as last year's ‌iPad Pro‌, but with the added benefit of performance improvements offered by the ‌M2‌ Apple silicon chip.



Despite being a fairly minor upgrade, there are some noteworthy changes, new features, and things you should know about with the new 11-inch and 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌. We've rounded up four tidbits below:



"‌iPad Pro‌" is now printed on the back of the ‌iPad Pro‌, unlike before.

Despite the iPhone 14 removing the SIM card tray in the US, Cellular models of the new ‌iPad Pro‌ still feature a SIM card tray. The ‌iPad Pro‌ still supports eSIM.

The ‌iPad Pro‌ now supports ProRes video recording of 4K at up tp 60 FPS using the 12MP Wide camera.

The 16GB memory confirmation of the ‌iPad Pro‌ is still only offered with 1TB and 2TB storage configuration models. Other configurations have 8GB of memory.

The new 11-inch and 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ are available to order starting today and will begin shipping to customers on Wednesday, October 26.