iPad Pro and iPad Now Include Woven USB-C Cable, Also Sold Separately

Apple's new iPad Pro and iPad models introduced today include a woven one-meter USB-C charging cable in the box for the first time. Apple is also selling the woven cable separately through its online store, with pricing set at $19 in the United States.



The cable has USB-C connectors on both ends and is designed for use with the latest iPad and Mac models and a variety of other devices.

Apple continues to sell a two-meter USB-C cable without a woven design.