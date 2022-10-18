Logitech Crayon for iPad Now Available With USB-C Port

Apple today started selling a new version of the Logitech Crayon with a USB-C port for charging. The original model with a Lightning connector remains available.



Priced at $69.95 in the U.S., the Logitech Crayon is a lower-cost alternative to the Apple Pencil. The drawing tool features a slim aluminum body and an Apple Pencil-like tip, with the same latency, tilt, and palm rejection that you get with the Apple Pencil. Unlike the Apple Pencil, however, the Crayon lacks pressure sensitivity.

The new Logitech Crayon is compatible with all iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad mini, and iPad models with a USB-C port, including the new 10th-generation iPad.