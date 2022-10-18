Live Activities on iOS 16.1: App Store Now Accepting Apps, Sports Scores via TV App Potentially Delayed

Ahead of iOS 16.1 launching, Apple today announced that developers can now submit apps with support for the Live Activities feature to the App Store. Developers can build their app using the Xcode 14.1 Release Candidate, test, and submit it for review.



iOS 16.1 introduces support for Live Activities in third-party apps. The feature allows iPhone users to stay on top of real-time events, such as a sports game or a food delivery order, right on the Lock Screen or in the Dynamic Island.

Live Activities appear at the bottom of the Lock Screen on iPhone 13 models and earlier, as well as on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. On the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, Live Activities appear in the Dynamic Island when the device is unlocked, or on the Lock Screen when the device is locked or in always-on display mode.

Live Activities will also support sports scores via Apple's TV app for select leagues, including the MLB for users in the U.S., Canada, Australia, U.K., Brazil, Mexico, Japan, and South Korea, along with the NBA and Premier League for users in the U.S. and Canada only. This feature was working in earlier iOS 16.1 betas, but reader Alec Cohen informed us that it is disabled in the iOS 16.1 Release Candidate, so this might not launch until later.

Premier League match in Dynamic Island via Paul Bradford

iOS 16.1 is expected to be released on October 24 alongside iPadOS 16.1 and macOS Ventura. The update will include iCloud Shared Photo Library, the ability to share keys in the Wallet app via apps like Messages and WhatsApp, an Apple Card savings account option , a Clean Energy Charging option in the United States, support for Matter accessories in the Home app, Apple Fitness+ workouts without an Apple Watch, and more.

Apple also opened App Store app submissions for macOS Ventura, watchOS 9.1, and tvOS 16.1.