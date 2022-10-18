macOS Ventura With Stage Manager and More Launching October 24

Apple today announced that macOS Ventura will be available on Monday, October 24, the same day that iPadOS 16.1 will be available to iPad customers.



‌macOS Ventura‌ is a notable update for the Mac, bringing new features such as Stage Manager, a new Clock and Weather app, and updates to core system apps like Messages and Safari. System Settings, previously known as System Preferences, has also been completely redesigned to make it more in line with the design on iOS and iPadOS. For a full breakdown of everything new in ‌macOS Ventura‌, see our roundup.