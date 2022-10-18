New Apple TV No Longer Includes Charging Cable for Siri Remote in Box

The new Apple TV 4K introduced today ships without a charging cable for the Siri Remote, forcing customers who need one to purchase one separately. Previous models of the Apple TV included a Lightning cable in the box for charging the remote.



The new version of the Siri Remote announced today is equipped with a USB-C port for charging instead of Lightning, but there is no USB-C cable included in the box with the new Apple TV 4K. Apple also no longer includes a charging cable with the Siri Remote when purchased separately for $59 through its online store.

Apple stopped including a charger with the iPhone 12 and newer and touted the environmental benefits of the decision. However, iPhones still ship with a Lightning to USB-C cable so that the device can at least be charged with a Mac or other device, whereas the Siri Remote now ships without any included charging accessory.

The new Apple TV 4K is available to order beginning today and launches Friday, November 4 in the U.S. and more than 30 other countries. Key new features include the A15 Bionic chip, HDR10+ support, a lower $129 starting price, up to 128GB of storage, a thinner and lighter design without a fan, and the updated Siri Remote.

