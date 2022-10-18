Apple's New 2022 iPad Lineup Gives Customers More Options Than Ever

Apple today updated its iPad lineup with a new 10th-generation entry-level ‌iPad‌ and new high-end iPad Pro options. With the two new iPads, Apple's ‌iPad‌ lineup is larger than ever, with even more choices for customers.



At the top end of the spectrum, the lineup starts with the ‌iPad Pro‌, which begins at $799. With the ‌iPad Pro‌, users get the new M2 Apple silicon chip, advanced displays with ProMotion, and support for features like hover with the second-generation Apple Pencil. For users who want powerful performance without the more advanced features, the iPad Air is powered by the M1 chip and comes in a portable design that starts at $599.

The ninth-generation entry-level ‌iPad‌ also remains in the lineup at $329, but today was followed up with the new 10th-generation model. The new baseline ‌iPad‌ includes an entirely new design that comes in bold colors, is powered by the A14 chip, and has USB-C. For customers who want the smallest ‌iPad‌ possible, the iPad mini comes in a compact design that starts at $499.