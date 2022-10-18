M2 iPad Pro Supports Wi-Fi 6E for the First Time

The new M2 iPad Pro supports Wi-Fi 6E, the latest Wi-Fi standard that supports faster speeds, lower latency, and improved capacity in busy areas.



The new ‌M2‌ ‌iPad Pro‌ is currently the only Apple product that supports Wi-Fi 6E, with rumors that the iPhone 13 or iPhone 14 would add support not turning out to be true. The new ‌iPad Pro‌ is an incremental upgrade, featuring the same design as last year's model but with the added benefit of the ‌M2‌ Apple silicon chip. The new ‌iPad Pro‌ is available to order today, with shipping and availability in stores beginning on Wednesday, October 26.

