M2 iPad Pro Features New Hover Mode for Apple Pencil

The new M2iPad Pro supports a new feature with the second-generation Apple Pencil that allows users to hover their Apple Pencil over their display to expand content, apps, widgets, and more.
Explaining the feature on the iPad Pro's features page, Apple says:
A new dimension of Apple Pencil. Apple Pencil hover shows you exactly where your Apple Pencil will touch down on your display. So you can write, sketch, and illustrate with even greater precision. Watch apps and widgets expand on the Home Screen as you move over them. Preview your mark before you make it. See how your watercolors mix before you paint. Apple Pencil hover makes everything you do with Apple Pencil even more effortless
The new M2 iPad Pro paired with the second-generation Apple Pencil can detect electromagnetic signals transmitted by the tip of the pencil from up to 12mm away from the display. "M2 instantly interprets those signals and determines the position of Apple Pencil in three dimensions," according to Apple. The new M2 iPad Pro is otherwise a minor upgrade, featuring just the new M2 Apple silicon chip and improved Wi-Fi.
Saturday October 15, 2022 10:44 am PDT by Sami Fathi
Apple will announce new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models in "a matter of days," respected Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman said today in his latest Power On newsletter. The new 11-inch and 12.9-inch models, codenamed J617 and J620, will be the first update to the higher-end iPad since April 2021, where both models gained the M1 chip and a new 12.-9-inch mini-LED display. For their...
iOS 16 adds native support for the Dvorak keyboard layout on the iPhone, providing users with an alternative to the standard QWERTY layout. The newly added option was noted by @aaronp613 and others back in July, but the feature stayed largely under the radar until it was highlighted this week by Ars Technica and The Verge.
Dvorak was designed to make two-handed typing faster and more...
The upcoming 11-inch iPad Pro will feature the same LED Liquid Retina Display found in the current generation model and not the newer mini-LED display technology found in the larger 12.9-inch size, reliable display analyst Ross Young said today.
Replying in a tweet, Young reaffirmed previous rumors that the upcoming 11-inch iPad Pro will not gain the newer mini-LED display technology,...
Saturday October 15, 2022 11:33 am PDT by Sami Fathi
Apple has worked on a docking accessory for the iPad that would allow customers to transform the device into a smart home display, similar to Google's approach with the Pixel Tablet.
During Google's last event, it announced it would offer a charging speaker dock that magnetically attaches to the back of the upcoming Pixel Tablet, essentially turning it into a smart home display like the Nest ...
Apple plans to release macOS Ventura alongside iPadOS 16 during the week of October 24, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his latest newsletter, Gurman said the first version of macOS Ventura adds support for new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, which are expected to be released in the "near future."
The new MacBook Pro models will be available with M2 Pro and M2 Max chip...
Apple next year is planning to enter a new product category, launching its first mixed reality headset. Rumors indicate that the upcoming headset will support both AR and VR technology, and that it will have features that will outshine competing products. Render created by Ian Zelbo based on rumored information With the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, Apple's hardware and software led it to...
Monday October 17, 2022 12:23 am PDT by Sami Fathi
Apple has acknowledged yet another iOS 16 bug impacting customers of the iPhone 14, this time related to cellular data and SIM card support.
In a memo seen by MacRumors, Apple acknowledges that some users of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max may see a message that reads "SIM Not Supported" appear on their device. After displaying the pop-up message, the...
We're right around the midpoint of October now and we've yet to see any signs of an Apple media event to introduce new iPad and Mac hardware, so it's looking increasingly likely that rumors of the announcements coming via press release rather than an event are correct. The last week of the month may end up being fairly busy with iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura releases and potentially some of that...
Tuesday October 11, 2022 6:39 am PDT by Sami Fathi
In a few weeks, Apple will release iOS 16.1 for all compatible iPhones, marking the first major update to the iOS 16 operating system since its public release in September.
With iOS 16.1, Apple is bringing several new changes, features, and bug fixes to iPhone users. We've highlighted five noteworthy changes below. iOS 16.1 is currently still in beta testing with developers and public beta...
Top Rated Comments
ProRes, and ProRes RAW hardware support makes this more pro than all of that combined