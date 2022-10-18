M2 iPad Pro Features New Hover Mode for Apple Pencil

The new M2 iPad Pro supports a new feature with the second-generation Apple Pencil that allows users to hover their ‌Apple Pencil‌ over their display to expand content, apps, widgets, and more.



Explaining the feature on the ‌iPad Pro‌'s features page, Apple says:



A new dimension of Apple Pencil. Apple Pencil hover shows you exactly where your Apple Pencil will touch down on your display. So you can write, sketch, and illustrate with even greater precision. Watch apps and widgets expand on the Home Screen as you move over them. Preview your mark before you make it. See how your watercolors mix before you paint. Apple Pencil hover makes everything you do with Apple Pencil even more effortless

The new ‌M2‌ ‌iPad Pro‌ paired with the second-generation ‌Apple Pencil‌ can detect electromagnetic signals transmitted by the tip of the pencil from up to 12mm away from the display. "‌M2‌ instantly interprets those signals and determines the position of ‌Apple Pencil‌ in three dimensions," according to Apple. The new ‌M2‌ ‌iPad Pro‌ is otherwise a minor upgrade, featuring just the new ‌M2‌ Apple silicon chip and improved Wi-Fi.