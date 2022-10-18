M2 iPad Pro Seemingly Features Exact Same Display and Camera Hardware as 2021 Model

The new M2 iPad Pro, despite having been released over a year since the last model, appears to feature the same display and camera hardware as the previous generation ‌iPad Pro‌ introduced in April 2021.



Starting with the 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌, the new sixth-generation model includes the exact same display hardware as last year's model, according to the compare sheet on Apple's website. Both models feature a Liquid Retina XDR display with a 2732-by-2048 resolution at 264ppi (pixels-per-inch) with support for ProMotion, True Tone, wide color, and more.

The only notable difference between the two models is the addition of hover support on Apple Pencil, a new feature coming to the M2 iPad Pro.

Regarding the 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌, the iPad still does not feature a mini-LED display like the 12.9-inch model. Instead, like last year's model, the fourth-generation 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ with ‌M2‌ has a Liquid Retina display with a 2388-by-1668 resolution at 264ppi, ProMotion, wide color, and True Tone. The new model supports the same 600 nits of peak brightness as the 2021 model.

For the cameras on the 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes, there also appear to be no hardware changes. Both models feature a 12MP Wide camera with a ƒ/1.8 aperture and a 10MP Ultra Wide camera with a ƒ/2.4 aperture. The new models, do, however, support ProRes video recording at up to 4k at 60fps, previously not possible on the ‌‌iPad Pro‌‌, though this upgrade is likely due to the increased capabilities of the ‌M2‌ chip rather than changes to camera hardware.