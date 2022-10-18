Ninth-Gen iPad Still Available for Same $329 Starting Price

Following the announcement of the 10th-generation iPad, the ninth-generation model remains available for the same $329 starting price.



The 64GB and 128GB ninth-generation ‌iPad‌ models continue to be available for $329 and $479, respectively. They are still offered in the same Silver and Space Gray color options, meaning that there has been no change to the pricing or available configurations of the ninth-generation ‌iPad‌.

The ninth-generation ‌iPad‌ features a 10.2-inch display with True Tone, a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, and the A13 Bionic chip. The new, 10th-generation ‌iPad‌ now sits above the ninth-generation model in the lineup and starts at $449, featuring a new design, a 10.9-inch display, a USB-C port, the A14 Bionic chip, and more.