New Apple TV 4K 128GB Model Includes Ethernet and Thread Support, 64GB Version Does Not

Apple's just-announced next-generation Apple TV 4K comes in 64GB and 128GB storage options, but only the larger capacity model comes with an Ethernet port and Thread support.



On the previous ‌Apple TV‌ 4K, both the 32GB and 64GB storage options included Ethernet and Thread support. With the smallest capacity third-generation ‌Apple TV‌ 4K now at 64GB and with a new starting price of $129, Apple has removed these two features, which are now exclusive to the 128GB model.

The updated ‌Apple TV‌ 4K model comes with an A15 Bionic chip, support for HDR10+, and an updated Siri Remote. The 128GB model with Wi-Fi and Ethernet configuration costs $149. The new ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ 4K is available to order today, with availability beginning Friday, November 4.