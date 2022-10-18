Apple TV Remote Now Has a USB-C Port

Apple today announced an updated Apple TV and, along with it, a new Siri remote that has a USB-C port for charging rather than Lightning.



In the press release announcing the new TV, Apple said the new ‌Siri‌ remote now features USB-C in the same design introduced in April 2021.



The Siri Remote has the same beloved design and functionality as the previous generation and adopts USB-C for charging. It is included with the new Apple TV 4K, or can be purchased separately for $59 (US) starting today, and is compatible with all generations of Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD.

The Apple TV now starts at the lower price of $129 and is available to order starting today ahead of a November 4 launch.