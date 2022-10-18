New Apple TV is Thinner and Weighs 50% Less With Fanless Design

The new Apple TV 4K with the A15 Bionic chip introduced today features a fanless design, resulting in the device being over 10% thinner and weighing around 50% less than the previous-generation Apple TV 4K.



Apple's tech specs indicate the new Apple TV 4K is 1.2 inches tall, compared to 1.4 inches for the previous model. The new Apple TV weighs between 208 and 214 grams depending on whether you purchase the Wi-Fi-only model or the Ethernet model, whereas the previous model is significantly heavier at 425 grams.

"The efficiency gains of A15 Bionic eliminate the need for an internal fan, resulting in a more compact design and contributing to a 25 percent reduction in carbon footprint over the previous generation," said Apple, in a press release announcing the device. The previous Apple TV 4K is equipped with a metal fan for active cooling purposes.

The new Apple TV 4K is available to order beginning today and launches Friday, November 4 in the U.S. and more than 30 other countries, with starting pricing lowered to $129. Key new features include the A15 Bionic chip, HDR10+ support, up to 128GB of storage, and an updated Siri Remote with a USB-C port for charging.