Apple Announces 10th-Generation iPad With Complete Redesign, 10.9-Inch Display, USB-C, and More

by

Apple today announced the 10th-generation iPad, featuring the A14 Bionic chip and a complete redesign with a range of color options.

Apple iPad 10th gen hero 221018
The 10th-generation ‌iPad‌ features an all-new design with flat sides and a larger, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display like the iPad Air. The device now features a Touch ID side button and comes in Blue, Pink, Silver, and Yellow.

The ‌iPad‌ gains the A14 Bionic chip, an Ultra Wide 12MP front-facing camera located along the landscape edge of the ‌iPad‌ for a better video calling experience, an updated rear-facing 12MP camera, a USB-C port, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and 5G on cellular models.

The new ‌iPad‌ comes alongside the all-new Magic Keyboard Folio and supports the first-generation Apple Pencil. The new ‌iPad‌ is available to order starting today, with availability in stores beginning Wednesday, October 26.

gpat Avatar
gpat
22 minutes ago at 08:01 am
$449 while the old model stays at $329.

Should have expected those shenanigans, it would’ve been too good to be true otherwise.

Edit: 1gen Apple Pencil support with USB-C dongle needed? What a joke.
Score: 14 Votes
jvlfilms Avatar
jvlfilms
20 minutes ago at 08:02 am

Apple Pencil 1st generation support only.
Truly incredible! From the press release....

Apple Pencil (1st generation) is compatible with the new iPad. A new USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter is required for pairing and charging and is included in the box with a new version of Apple Pencil (1st generation) for $99 (US).
Score: 9 Votes
dbenesch Avatar
dbenesch
21 minutes ago at 08:01 am
Apple Pencil 1st generation support only.
Score: 8 Votes
mikeb13 Avatar
mikeb13
17 minutes ago at 08:06 am
Too expensive for a base iPad with 64gb of storage.
Score: 8 Votes
RedTheReader Avatar
RedTheReader
15 minutes ago at 08:07 am
I can't believe people actually believed this would have a home button.

At the same time, I can't believe Apple actually didn't make it compatible with the 2nd gen Apple Pencil and priced it so high.
Score: 8 Votes
B-Mc-C Avatar
B-Mc-C
19 minutes ago at 08:03 am
So this gets the camera repositioned but not the Pro? WTF.
Score: 7 Votes
