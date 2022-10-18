Apple Announces 10th-Generation iPad With Complete Redesign, 10.9-Inch Display, USB-C, and More

Apple today announced the 10th-generation iPad, featuring the A14 Bionic chip and a complete redesign with a range of color options.



The 10th-generation ‌iPad‌ features an all-new design with flat sides and a larger, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display like the iPad Air. The device now features a Touch ID side button and comes in Blue, Pink, Silver, and Yellow.

The ‌iPad‌ gains the A14 Bionic chip, an Ultra Wide 12MP front-facing camera located along the landscape edge of the ‌iPad‌ for a better video calling experience, an updated rear-facing 12MP camera, a USB-C port, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and 5G on cellular models.

The new ‌iPad‌ comes alongside the all-new Magic Keyboard Folio and supports the first-generation Apple Pencil. The new ‌iPad‌ is available to order starting today, with availability in stores beginning Wednesday, October 26.