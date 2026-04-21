 Report: Ternus to Bring Jobs-Era Decisiveness Back to Apple - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Report: Ternus to Bring Jobs-Era Decisiveness Back to Apple

by

Apple on Monday announced that CEO Tim Cook is stepping down as the company's chief executive officer, with hardware engineering chief John Ternus set to take the helm. In a new Bloomberg report, reporter Mark Gurman suggests one of the reasons Ternus has been chosen as successor is for his decision-making style, which is said to be closer to co-founder Steve Jobs than Cook, who has a more deliberative approach.

Apple John Ternus 2019
From the report:

"Ternus will make decisions" when it comes to product development, said one person who has worked closely with both executives. "If you go to Tim with 'A' or 'B,' he won't pick. He'll ask a series of questions instead if he has concerns."

Ternus, on the other hand, will choose, said the person, who asked not to be identified in order to speak candidly. "It could be right or wrong, but at least it's a decision."

That shift could mark the end of an era in which major product decisions were made collectively by a small group of top executives. Ternus is expected to take a more centralized approach where he will be a singular decision-maker.

Earlier this month, Ternus reportedly reorganized the hardware engineering division around a new AI platform designed to speed up product development and improve device quality. Ternus is said to be keen to deploy AI quickly throughout Apple to improve its operations, suggesting he is willing to make clear calls and shake things up where necessary. Ternus has also told employees he will remain closely involved in hardware engineering development, indicating a sharper focus on products.

He is also reportedly ready to push back when it matters – Ternus apparently opposed development of the Vision Pro, which has flopped, as well as the company's autonomous car project that cost around $10 billion, but was ultimately scrapped.

Cook will hand over the reins to Ternus on September 1, in time for him to oversee the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro models as well as the company's first foldable iPhone later the same month. Cook will continue to advise Apple in a new role as executive chairman.

Tag: Bloomberg

Popular Stories

HomePod mini and Apple TV Sage

New Apple TV and HomePod Mini Remain 'Ready' to Launch

Sunday March 22, 2026 6:33 am PDT by
Apple has unveiled nine new products this month, but the wait continues for the next-generation Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini models. In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said new versions of the Apple TV and HomePod mini have been "ready" since last year, but he reiterated that Apple has held off on releasing them until the more personalized version of Siri and other...
Read Full Article138 comments
iPad A16 Colors

iPad 12 With A18 Chip for Apple Intelligence is 'Still Coming This Year'

Sunday March 22, 2026 6:56 am PDT by
Apple has updated a wide range of products and accessories this month, but there is still no entry-level iPad 12 with Apple Intelligence support. Fortunately, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today said an iPad with an A18 chip for Apple Intelligence is "ready to go" and "still coming this year." An earlier report from Macworld claimed that the iPad 12 will actually have an A19 chip. No other...
Read Full Article57 comments
Apple Park Rainbow Arches

Apple to Celebrate 50th Anniversary With 'Elaborate' Party at Apple Park

Sunday March 22, 2026 3:40 pm PDT by
Apple has been celebrating its upcoming 50th anniversary by hosting events around the world, and a grand finale will likely take place in California. In an in-depth profile of Apple's hardware engineering chief John Ternus, who is widely viewed as the leading candidate to become Apple's next CEO, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the company is planning "an elaborate 50th birthday party" at its...
Read Full Article46 comments

Top Rated Comments

Mazda 3s Avatar
Mazda 3s
18 minutes ago at 03:58 am

He is also reportedly ready to push back when it matters – Ternus apparently opposed development of the Vision Pro, which has flopped, as well as the company's autonomous car project that cost around $10 billion, but was ultimately scrapped.
I like him already
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mitthrawnuruodo Avatar
Mitthrawnuruodo
22 minutes ago at 03:54 am
This is why I'm cautiously optimistic, as I said in another thread ('https://forums.macrumors.com/threads/apple-ceo-tim-cook-stepping-down-john-ternus-taking-over.2481258/page-20?post=34551670#post-34551670'). :)
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
antiprotest Avatar
antiprotest
20 minutes ago at 03:56 am
We won't know if he will actually be better until it happens, but we simply cannot stay with Tim Cook for longer. After wishing for this for years, I am glad it's finally happening. Tim Cook needs to GTFO.




Attachment Image
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
T
tonmischa
11 minutes ago at 04:04 am

an era in which major product decisions were made collectively by a small group of top executives
One man with a clear vision is usually the better choice than a group of money-focused "executives". Steve Jobs had the right idea when he said:
"If you keep your eye on the profit, you're going to skimp on the product. But if you focus on making really great products, then the profits will follow."
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
A
aidler
12 minutes ago at 04:03 am
I welcome that, and it's one of my credos as well. Always decide... the worst decision you can make is not to decide. Even a wrong decision is better than no decision.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kaishockz Avatar
kaishockz
14 minutes ago at 04:01 am
business administration timmy will be gone...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments