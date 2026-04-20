 Apple CEO Tim Cook Stepping Down, John Ternus Taking Over - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Apple CEO Tim Cook Stepping Down, John Ternus Taking Over

by

Apple CEO Tim Cook is stepping down as Apple's chief executive officer, and hardware engineering chief John Ternus is set to take over, Apple announced today.

Tim Cook Rainbow
Cook will continue on as Apple CEO through the summer, with Ternus set to join Apple's Board of Directors and take over as CEO on September 1, 2026. Cook is going to keep his role as chairman of the board at Apple, and he will "assist with certain aspects of the company, including engaging with policymakers around the world."

In a statement, Cook said that his time as Apple's CEO has been the "greatest privilege" of his life.

It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be the CEO of Apple and to have been trusted to lead such an extraordinary company. I love Apple with all of my being, and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with a team of such ingenious, innovative, creative, and deeply caring people who have been unwavering in their dedication to enriching the lives of our customers and creating the best products and services in the world. John Ternus has the mind of an engineer, the soul of an innovator, and the heart to lead with integrity and with honor. He is a visionary whose contributions to Apple over 25 years are already too numerous to count, and he is without question the right person to lead Apple into the future. I could not be more confident in his abilities and his character, and I look forward to working closely with him on this transition and in my new role as executive chairman.

Ternus said that he is optimistic about what Apple can achieve in the years to come.

I am profoundly grateful for this opportunity to carry Apple's mission forward. Having spent almost my entire career at Apple, I have been lucky to have worked under Steve Jobs and to have had Tim Cook as my mentor. It has been a privilege to help shape the products and experiences that have changed so much of how we interact with the world and with one another. I am filled with optimism about what we can achieve in the years to come, and I am so happy to know that the most talented people on earth are here at Apple, determined to be part of something bigger than any one of us. I am humbled to step into this role, and I promise to lead with the values and vision that have come to define this special place for half a century.

Apple says that the transition was approved by the Board of Directors and is the result of a "thoughtful, long-term succession planning process."

Tag: Tim Cook

Popular Stories

Apple John Ternus 2019

Apple CEO Candidate John Ternus is 'Well-Liked' and Helped Reverse 'Declining Product Quality'

Sunday March 22, 2026 3:38 pm PDT by
In an in-depth article for Bloomberg Businessweek today, Mark Gurman profiled Apple's hardware engineering chief John Ternus, who is widely viewed as the leading candidate to become Apple's next CEO whenever Tim Cook decides to step down. The article is very long, so we recommend reading it in full, but a few of the key takeaways are that Ternus is apparently "well-liked among Apple's...
Read Full Article149 comments
Tim Cook and Donald Trump

Apple CEO Tim Cook Explains His Relationship With Trump

Wednesday April 1, 2026 9:20 am PDT by
Apple's CEO Tim Cook has maintained a working relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump, and he touched on that in a recent interview. Cook sat down with Esquire's Ryan D'Agostino to discuss Apple's 50th anniversary, but he was also asked about how he navigates the Trump administration. Cook responded by saying that "the Trump administration is very accessible." "So you can talk...
Read Full Article166 comments
apple ceo tim cook wsj interview

Tim Cook Says iPhone Launch Was His Favorite Apple Moment in 50th Anniversary Interview

Wednesday April 1, 2026 3:21 pm PDT by
For its 50th anniversary celebration, Apple invited The Wall Street Journal's Ben Cohen to Apple Park to meet up with Apple CEO Tim Cook. Cohen and Cook took a look at rare archival materials from the early days of Apple, some of which Cook wasn't even familiar with. Cook said that he had seen a lot of the devices for the first time while preparing for Apple's 50th anniversary. Items on...
Read Full Article120 comments

Top Rated Comments

Z
zenmacx
6 minutes ago at 01:33 pm
Wonderful
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
4 minutes ago at 01:35 pm
good, hopefully we actually see real change now
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
N
Nismo73
5 minutes ago at 01:34 pm
John's the guy for the job. Congrats!
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Homme Avatar
Homme
4 minutes ago at 01:35 pm
End of an Era
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Bones402 Avatar
Bones402
5 minutes ago at 01:34 pm
Good luck to John, Congratulations
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacUserFella Avatar
MacUserFella
6 minutes ago at 01:33 pm
Godspeed to the future of Apple
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments