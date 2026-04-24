Get the 2026 MacBook Pro for New Record Low $1,999 Price
Apple's new 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro with 24GB RAM and 1TB SSD has hit a new all-time low price today. It's available for $1,999.00 on Amazon, down from $2,199.00.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
This beats the previous deal we tracked on this model by about $50, and as of writing it's only available in Space Black. Amazon provides a free delivery estimate by around April 29, with earlier delivery for Prime members.
You can also get $200 off every 16-inch MacBook Pro model right now on Amazon, with the 24GB RAM/1TB M5 Pro model hitting a new all-time low price of $2,499.00, down from $2,699.00.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
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