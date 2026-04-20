Johny Srouji Taking Over as Apple's Chief Hardware Officer as John Ternus Transitions to CEO

Apple's Senior Vice President of Hardware Technologies Johny Srouji is set to take on an expanded role as Apple's Chief Hardware Officer as John Ternus transitions to his role as Apple's next CEO.



Srouji is going to lead Hardware Engineering, reporting to Ternus. Current Apple CEO Tim Cook said that Srouji has been pivotal in Apple's transition to Apple silicon.



Johny is one of the most talented people I have ever had the privilege to work with. He has played a singular role in driving Apple's silicon strategy, and his influence has been felt deeply not just inside the company, but across the industry. He has always led his organization with remarkable deftness and judgment, and time and again, his team has delivered breakthrough innovations that have transformed our products. We are incredibly fortunate to have him as Apple's chief hardware officer.

Srouji is well-known as Apple's chip lead, and he has overseen the development of Apple silicon chips for the Mac. Apple's hardware engineering team is responsible for all of Apple's hardware products, and Srouji will lead everything from product design to system engineering to reliability and durability testing.