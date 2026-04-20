 Johny Srouji Taking Over as Apple's Chief Hardware Officer as John Ternus Transitions to CEO - MacRumors
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Johny Srouji Taking Over as Apple's Chief Hardware Officer as John Ternus Transitions to CEO

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Apple's Senior Vice President of Hardware Technologies Johny Srouji is set to take on an expanded role as Apple's Chief Hardware Officer as John Ternus transitions to his role as Apple's next CEO.

johny srouji apple
Srouji is going to lead Hardware Engineering, reporting to Ternus. Current Apple CEO Tim Cook said that Srouji has been pivotal in Apple's transition to Apple silicon.

Johny is one of the most talented people I have ever had the privilege to work with. He has played a singular role in driving Apple's silicon strategy, and his influence has been felt deeply not just inside the company, but across the industry. He has always led his organization with remarkable deftness and judgment, and time and again, his team has delivered breakthrough innovations that have transformed our products. We are incredibly fortunate to have him as Apple's chief hardware officer.

Srouji is well-known as Apple's chip lead, and he has overseen the development of Apple silicon chips for the Mac. Apple's hardware engineering team is responsible for all of Apple's hardware products, and Srouji will lead everything from product design to system engineering to reliability and durability testing.

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Top Rated Comments

S
SuburbanPauper
42 minutes ago at 01:48 pm
Absolutely the right man for the job, speaking as a former Apple employee. His work on Apple Silicon has been fantastic.
Score: 19 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bchah Avatar
bchah
40 minutes ago at 01:50 pm
This is all great news! Apple isn't grasping at straws or desperately reaching out into the wider industry trying to fill a gap. They've still got the homegrown talent in their own pipeline to shepherd the company into a bright future. It'll be interesting to see how they deal with the supply chain crisis, but if anybody knows how to squeeze more performance out of silicon, it's Srouji.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
37 minutes ago at 01:54 pm
His talent is insane, and Israel has a lot of great tech minds, so he will be amazing with apple :)
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Starfia Avatar
Starfia
39 minutes ago at 01:51 pm
We love rumours. ('https://forums.macrumors.com/threads/apple-chip-chief-johny-srouji-could-be-next-to-go-as-exodus-continues.2474338/')
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
adamw Avatar
adamw
40 minutes ago at 01:51 pm
Always good to see Johny Srouji presenting new M-series chips (especially Max and Ultra versions) at Apple's new product events.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
40 minutes ago at 01:50 pm
amazing talent, well done on a great move
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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