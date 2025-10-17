The MacRumors Show: Apple's Three New M5 Products Announced

On this episode of The MacRumors Show, we talk through Apple's all-new M5 chip and the three updated devices it announced containing it this week.

Apple this week announced the M5 chip , featuring improved performance and efficiency with up to a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU. Apple says the M5 chip offers up to 15% faster CPU performance and up to 45% faster graphics, compared to the M4.

It also contains a next-generation GPU architecture optimized for AI tasks, Neural Accelerators for each core, a third-generation ray-tracing engine, enhanced shader cores, and second-generation dynamic caching. There is also a faster 16-core Neural Engine. It has memory bandwidth of 153GB/s and supports up to 32GB of unified memory.

The M5 chip comes to the entry-level MacBook Pro, delivering improved performance. It can also now be configured with up to 4TB of storage.

The iPad Pro also gains the M5 chip, along with Apple's N1 chip, a new custom-designed wireless networking chip that provides Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread. Cellular versions of the new ‌‌iPad Pro‌‌ feature Apple's C1X modem, which allows up to 50% faster cellular data performance than its predecessor, with much greater efficiency.

The new ‌‌iPad Pro‌‌ adds the ability to drive external displays at up to 120Hz and now supports Adaptive Sync. The 256GB and 512GB models now start with 12GB of unified memory.

The M5 chip is also a key part of a notable update to the Vision Pro. The headset now renders 10% more pixels, can ramp up to a 120Hz refresh rate, and offers three hours of battery life.

A new Dual Knit Band features two straps knitted into a single piece, providing a more comfortable fit. The lower strap has tungsten inserts that provide a counterweight. Apple is also now selling the Logitech Muse spatial stylus for the Vision Pro, and it will begin selling the PlayStation VR2 Sense controller starting next month.

Apple's new devices are now available to pre-order, with launch on Wednesday, October 22. The MacRumors Show has its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips.

You can also listen to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, or your preferred podcasts app. You can also copy our RSS feed directly into your podcast player.

If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show, catch up to hear our discussion about Apple's plan to unveil three new entry-level devices early next year.

Subscribe to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ for new episodes every week, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by interesting guests such as Kayci Lacob, Kevin Nether, John Gruber, Mark Gurman, Jon Prosser, Luke Miani, Matthew Cassinelli, Brian Tong, Quinn Nelson, Jared Nelson, Eli Hodapp, Mike Bell, Sara Dietschy, iJustine, Jon Rettinger, Andru Edwards, Arnold Kim, Ben Sullins, Marcus Kane, Christopher Lawley, Frank McShan, David Lewis, Tyler Stalman, Sam Kohl, Federico Viticci, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, and Rene Ritchie.

‌The MacRumors Show‌ is on X @MacRumorsShow, so be sure to give us a follow to keep up with the podcast. You can also head over to The MacRumors Show forum thread to engage with us directly. Remember to rate and review the podcast, and let us know what subjects and guests you would like to see in the future.