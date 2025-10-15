Apple Debuts New iPad Pro With M5 Chip, Faster Charging, and More

by

Apple today announced the next-generation iPad Pro, featuring the custom-designed M5, C1X, and N1 chips.

Apple iPad Pro hero M5
The M5 chip has up to a 10-core CPU, with four performance cores and six efficiency cores. It features a next-generation GPU with Neural Accelerator in each core, allowing the new ‌iPad Pro‌ to deliver up to 3.5x the AI performance than the previous model, and a third-generation ray-tracing engine. A faster 16-core Neural Engine also delivers more energy-efficient performance. Apple says that performance gains and breakthrough improvements over iPads with the M1 chip are "staggering".

In addition to the M5 chip, the cellular versions of the new ‌iPad Pro‌ feature Apple's custom-designed C1X modem, which allows up to 50% faster cellular data performance than its predecessor, with much greater efficiency.

It also features the N1 chip, a new Apple-designed wireless networking chip that enables Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread. Apple says the N1 brings better performance when connected to 5GHz networks, and improves the overall performance and reliability of features like Personal Hotspot and AirDrop.

The new ‌iPad Pro‌ features over 150GB/s of unified memory bandwidth, which is almost a 30% increase compared to the previous generation. It also offers up to 2x faster storage read and write speeds, and the 256GB and 512GB models start with 12GB of unified memory.

The new ‌iPad Pro‌ adds the ability to drive external displays at up to 120Hz and now supports Adaptive Sync, which provides the lowest possible latency in external display performance.

Fast charging is now supported, allowing the new ‌iPad Pro‌ to charge up to 50% in around 30 minutes with a 40W adapter or higher.

The new ‌iPad Pro‌ is available to pre-order starting today, and will be available in stores on Wednesday, October 22.

Top Rated Comments

Chiromac81 Avatar
Chiromac81
47 minutes ago at 06:19 am
Where is the new Apple TV?!!
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
40 minutes ago at 06:26 am

Liquid Glass is revolutionary and ambitious.
Liquid Glass is complete garbage from a UX standpoint.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vatter69 Avatar
vatter69
33 minutes ago at 06:33 am

allowing the new iPad Pro to deliver up to 3.5x the AI performance
That's nice - means Siri is 3.5 faster at not understanding my question or delivering the wrong answer ! :D
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
profets Avatar
profets
49 minutes ago at 06:17 am
External displays up to 120Hz you say.... I mean I don't want to get my hopes up but I do hope there's a reason for that tidbit in the form of an updated Studio or Pro Display down the line.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
47 minutes ago at 06:20 am

The biggest update is the bump of the low storage models to 12GB of RAM. Makes those models a better buy for the long run.
Until all the RAM gets sucked up by Liquid Glass Shards and whatever Apple Intelligence "2nd attempt, it's good now, we promise!" comes along.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zombierunner Avatar
zombierunner
41 minutes ago at 06:26 am
No need to upgrade from M4 for like 8 years. :D
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments