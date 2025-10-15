Apple Unveils M5 Chip With Next-Generation GPU

Tuesday October 14, 2025 4:35 pm PDT by Juli Clover

Apple is going to launch a new version of the MacBook Pro as soon as tomorrow, so we thought we'd go over what to expect from Apple's upcoming Mac. M5 Chip The MacBook Pro will be one of the first new devices to use the next-generation M5 chip, which will replace the M4 chip. The M5 is built on TSMC's more advanced 3-nanometer process, and it will bring speed and efficiency improvements. ...