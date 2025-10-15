Apple Announces New 14-Inch MacBook Pro With M5 Chip and More

Apple today updated the 14-inch MacBook Pro base model with its new M5 chip, which is also available in updated iPad Pro and Vision Pro models.



Like the M4 chip, Apple's next-generation M5 chip has a 10-core CPU, a 10-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. Apple makes specific performance claims, such as saying the M5 chip offers up to 20% faster CPU performance for certain workloads, such as "code compiling," and up to 1.6× faster graphics performance "in pro apps."

There are no major design changes, with the base 14-inch MacBook Pro still having a Liquid Retina XDR display with up to 1,000 nits of SDR brightness and up to 1,600 nits of HDR brightness, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, an SD card slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a MagSafe 3 magnetic charging port, and a backlit Magic Keyboard with a Touch ID button.

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 chip is available to pre-order starting today, and it will begin arriving to customers and launch in stores on Wednesday, October 22. In the U.S., pricing starts at $1,599, for a configuration with 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. Available finishes include Silver and Space Black.

The base 14-inch MacBook Pro can now be configured with up to 4TB of storage, up from the previous 2TB limit, while the maximum amount of RAM remains 32GB.

Apple says the 14-inch MacBook Pro continues to offer up to 24 hours of battery life.

Today's announcement does not include higher-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, which are expected to launch in early 2026.

More details to follow.