 Apple Grew U.S. iPhone Sales While Broader Smartphone Market Declined in Q1 - MacRumors
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Apple Grew U.S. iPhone Sales While Broader Smartphone Market Declined in Q1

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Apple's smartphone sales increased 1.3 percent year-over-year in the United States during the first quarter of 2026, according to data shared by Counterpoint Research. Apple saw a sales increase while the broader U.S. smartphone market experienced a 5.7 percent decline during the same time period.

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Android device sales declined 14.4 percent, while Apple's market share grew 4 percent year-over-year. iPhone 17 performance is part of the reason Apple outperformed the market, but Counterpoint says the company was also helped by a later launch of Samsung's Galaxy S26 series in March.

Apple's market share increased at all three major U.S. carriers, while Android saw a decline. The iPhone made up 75 percent of sales at Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, while Android devices made up 25 percent.

Counterpoint expects Apple to continue to draw users to iOS because it maintained pricing with the iPhone 17e and even increased storage, while smartphone makers with slimmer hardware margins have had to raise prices.

If Apple can avoid significant price increases and continue to outpace its peers in promotional dollars, it will be tough for Android OEMs to keep up in the year ahead.

During Apple's April 30 earnings call, CEO Tim Cook said the ‌iPhone 17‌ family was the most popular lineup in Apple's history. Cook said information from IDC indicated Apple gained market share during the quarter.

Cook also said iPhone demand was off the charts, leading to supply constraints during the quarter. Apple was having trouble getting the A19 and A19 Pro chips manufactured by TSMC due to demand for TSMC's AI server chips.

According to Cook, memory shortages and rising costs will have more of an impact on Apple later in 2026. Apple is expecting "significantly higher" memory costs and plans to look at a "range of options" for mitigation. Cook declined to provide insight into how Apple plans to deal with the problem, and he did not comment on whether Apple will raise prices.

Tag: Counterpoint

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