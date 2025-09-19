The MacRumors Show: iOS 26 Is Finally Here!

On this episode of The MacRumors Show, we talk through iOS 26 and Apple's other major software updates, which officially launched this week.

‌iOS 26‌ introduces a major visual overhaul with "Liquid Glass," making system elements more translucent and fluid. There are a series of new communication features, such as backgrounds in Messages and Call Screening. The Lock Screen can adapt dynamically to photo subjects, while Photos gains a new Library and Collections layout and spatial 3D effects for favorites. Apple also added a new Games app that combines a user's game library with Game Center content.

iPadOS 26 focuses on transforming multitasking by replacing Split View and Slide Over with a full window management system. Users can freely resize app windows, minimize or maximize them with macOS-style traffic-light controls, and use a menu bar across apps. A new Mac-style toolbar and a redesigned cursor are also present.

macOS 26 brings Liquid Glass to the desktop for a refreshed aesthetic. Spotlight is overhauled with new search categories and quick keys, Control Center is more customizable with new menu bar options, and iPhone Live Activities can now be viewed directly on the Mac.

watchOS 26 brings improvements to the Control Center and Smart Stack, and brings Notes to the Apple Watch for the first time. New health features include hypertension notifications and Sleep Score, while fitness gains an AI-powered "Workout Buddy" for personalized guidance. A new wrist flick gesture lets users dismiss calls or alarms more intuitively.

Having tested the updates for several months, we take an overall look at the updates. We discuss polarized reaction to Liquid Glass, and Apple's controversial decision to remove the iPad's Split View and Slide Over. We also talk through enhancements to Apple Intelligence, such as improved Visual Intelligence and the ability to access Apple's on-device foundation models directly in Shortcuts.

‌iOS 26‌, ‌iPadOS 26‌, ‌watchOS 26‌, macOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26 are available now. The MacRumors Show has its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips.

