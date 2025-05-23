The MacRumors Show: Google and OpenAI Step Up AI Tech Ahead of WWDC

by

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss all of the major announcements from Google's AI-focused I/O conference this week and the mysterious device former Apple design chief Jony Ive is designing at OpenAI.

Subscribe to The MacRumors Show YouTube channel for more videos

At its I/O 2025 conference, Google unveiled a wide range of artificial intelligence enhancements surrounding its Gemini AI platform. Chief among these is a dedicated AI Mode for Google Search, which leverages contextual understanding to return more relevant, nuanced results and allows follow-up questions. Within Google Chrome, Gemini has also been integrated to assist with summarizing web content, composing messages, and providing intelligent suggestions. Gemini Agent Mode is designed to be an autonomous assistant that completes tasks on your behalf, while Gemini Personal Context pulls from your Gmail, Calendar, Docs, and more to offer personalized, proactive help.

Google introduced Gemini Live, which brings real-time AI assistance to iPhone users. The feature supports screen sharing, camera access, and integration with services like Google Calendar and Maps. The company also devoted time to generative models: Veo 3 for video generation, Imagen 4 for image synthesis, and Deep Research, a tool designed to provide thorough, AI-powered insights across complex subjects.

Moreover, Google introduced significant developments in wearable computing with Android XR, a new operating system designed specifically for augmented reality headsets and smart glasses. The platform gains features like live translation, turn-by-turn directions, and real-time contextual support powered by Gemini. Samsung will be the first partner to release a headset running Android XR later this year, followed by a smart glasses product.

Google's own smart glasses initiative was also showcased. The new glasses are equipped with in-lens displays, microphones, speakers, and cameras, allowing users to see and hear the world with real-time assistance from Gemini. The glasses will be designed in partnership with eyewear brands Gentle Monster and Warby Parker.

In other news, OpenAI this week set out plans to acquire io, a hardware startup co-founded by legendary former Apple design chief Jony Ive, in a deal valued at approximately $6.5 billion. The acquisition brings a team of influential former Apple designers, including Evans Hankey and Marc Newson, into OpenAI. The company is working on developing a new category of device described as a "third core device," envisioned to complement the smartphone and laptop without replicating either.

The new hardware is neither a phone nor a pair of glasses, but a compact, screenless device designed to sit on a desk or in a pocket. Unlike legacy devices, it apparently seeks to reduce dependence on screens and offer more ambient, contextual interactions with AI. According to reports, the device is aware of its surroundings through microphones and cameras, and integrates tightly with a user's life while remaining unobtrusive. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has described the product as "the coolest piece of technology the world will have ever seen."

Development of the product remains highly secretive. Comparisons have been made to the Rabbit R1 and Humane AI Pin, but the involvement of Jony Ive and his team designing around OpenAI's industry-leading technology suggests that this product could be different. The device is expected to be revealed in late 2026.

The MacRumors Show has its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips.

Subscribe to The MacRumors Show YouTube channel!

You can also listen to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, or your preferred podcasts app. You can also copy our RSS feed directly into your podcast player.


If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show, catch up to hear our discussion about the long-awaited rollout of Apple CarPlay Ultra and Samsung's all-new S25 Edge, which is positioned to rival the iPhone 17 Air later this year.

Subscribe to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ for new episodes every week, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by interesting guests such as John Gruber, Mark Gurman, Kevin Nether, Jon Prosser, Luke Miani, Matthew Cassinelli, Brian Tong, Quinn Nelson, Jared Nelson, Eli Hodapp, Mike Bell, Sara Dietschy, iJustine, Jon Rettinger, Andru Edwards, Arnold Kim, Ben Sullins, Marcus Kane, Christopher Lawley, Frank McShan, David Lewis, Tyler Stalman, Sam Kohl, Federico Viticci, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, and Rene Ritchie.

‌The MacRumors Show‌ is on X @MacRumorsShow, so be sure to give us a follow to keep up with the podcast. You can also head over to The MacRumors Show forum thread to engage with us directly. Remember to rate and review the podcast, and let us know what subjects and guests you would like to see in the future.

Tag: The MacRumors Show

Popular Stories

Apple Glass

Apple Smart Glasses: Everything We Know So Far

Wednesday May 21, 2025 8:21 am PDT by
Google recently made waves by showcasing a set of lightweight smart glasses featuring deep Gemini integration and an optional in-lens display. The demo has reignited interest in Apple's own smart glasses project, which has been the subject of rumors for nearly a decade. Here's a recap of where things stand. Current Development Status Apple is actively working on new chips specifically...
Read Full Article55 comments
Apple Glasses Purple Feature

Apple Smart Glasses Launching in 2026

Thursday May 22, 2025 12:22 pm PDT by
Apple is planning to launch a set of smart glasses by the end of 2026, reports Bloomberg. The glasses will be comparable to the Meta Ray-Bans and the Android XR glasses that Google showed off earlier this week. Apple's smart glasses are expected to include cameras, microphones, and AI capabilities, much like the Meta Ray-Bans. The glasses will be able to take photos, record video, provide...
Read Full Article132 comments
Apple CarPlay Ultra instrument cluster themes 01

Apple's CarPlay Ultra Is Here – Does Your iPhone Support It?

Thursday May 15, 2025 5:17 am PDT by
Apple's recently announced CarPlay Ultra promises a deeply integrated in-car experience, but not all iPhone users will be able to take advantage of the new feature. According to Apple's press release, CarPlay Ultra requires an iPhone 12 or later running iOS 18.5 or later. This means if you're using an iPhone 11, iPhone XR, or any older model, you'll need to upgrade your device to access...
Read Full Article
iPhone 17 Air Pastel Feature

iPhone 17 Air Battery Capacity and Weight Allegedly Revealed

Monday May 19, 2025 2:22 am PDT by
Apple is expected to launch an all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air later this year, and while there have been plenty of rumors about the camera's overall design and thinness, we haven't heard any details about the device's weight and battery capacity until now. According to the leaker going by the account name "yeux1122" on the Korean-langauge Naver blog, the 6.6-inch iPhone 17 Air has a weight ...
Read Full Article62 comments
WWDC 2025 Banner

Apple Announces WWDC 2025 Schedule, Including Keynote Time

Tuesday May 20, 2025 8:13 am PDT by
Apple today announced a more detailed schedule for its annual developers conference WWDC, which runs from June 9 through June 13. The schedule confirms that Apple's keynote will begin on Monday, June 9 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, with a live stream to be available on Apple.com, in the Apple TV app, and on YouTube. During the keynote, Apple is expected to announce iOS 19, iPadOS 19, macOS 16,...
Read Full Article43 comments
macOS 16 visionOS Inspired Feature 1

macOS 16: Everything We Know So Far

Tuesday May 20, 2025 7:31 am PDT by
The Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple's annual developer and software-oriented event, is less than three weeks away. We haven't heard a great deal about macOS 16 ahead of its announcement this year, so we could be in for some major surprises when June 9 rolls around. Here's what we know so far about the next major update to Apple's Mac operating system. macOS 16 Name? Every year ...
Read Full Article103 comments
maxresdefault

OpenAI Buys Jony Ive's AI Startup to 'Completely Reimagine What It Means to Use a Computer'

Wednesday May 21, 2025 10:27 am PDT by
OpenAI is acquiring io, the hardware-based AI startup co-created by Jony Ive, OpenAI announced today. Ive has been working with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on io for two years, and the duo expects to develop a family of AI devices. In a video shared by OpenAI, Altman and Ive outlined their partnership and what they expect to create as a result of the merger. "I have a growing sense that everything ...
Read Full Article434 comments