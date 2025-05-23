The MacRumors Show: Google and OpenAI Step Up AI Tech Ahead of WWDC

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss all of the major announcements from Google's AI-focused I/O conference this week and the mysterious device former Apple design chief Jony Ive is designing at OpenAI.

At its I/O 2025 conference , Google unveiled a wide range of artificial intelligence enhancements surrounding its Gemini AI platform. Chief among these is a dedicated AI Mode for Google Search , which leverages contextual understanding to return more relevant, nuanced results and allows follow-up questions. Within Google Chrome, Gemini has also been integrated to assist with summarizing web content, composing messages, and providing intelligent suggestions. Gemini Agent Mode is designed to be an autonomous assistant that completes tasks on your behalf, while Gemini Personal Context pulls from your Gmail, Calendar, Docs, and more to offer personalized, proactive help.

Google introduced Gemini Live, which brings real-time AI assistance to iPhone users. The feature supports screen sharing, camera access, and integration with services like Google Calendar and Maps. The company also devoted time to generative models: Veo 3 for video generation, Imagen 4 for image synthesis, and Deep Research, a tool designed to provide thorough, AI-powered insights across complex subjects.

Moreover, Google introduced significant developments in wearable computing with Android XR, a new operating system designed specifically for augmented reality headsets and smart glasses. The platform gains features like live translation, turn-by-turn directions, and real-time contextual support powered by Gemini. Samsung will be the first partner to release a headset running Android XR later this year, followed by a smart glasses product.

Google's own smart glasses initiative was also showcased. The new glasses are equipped with in-lens displays, microphones, speakers, and cameras, allowing users to see and hear the world with real-time assistance from Gemini. The glasses will be designed in partnership with eyewear brands Gentle Monster and Warby Parker.

In other news, OpenAI this week set out plans to acquire io, a hardware startup co-founded by legendary former Apple design chief Jony Ive, in a deal valued at approximately $6.5 billion. The acquisition brings a team of influential former Apple designers, including Evans Hankey and Marc Newson, into OpenAI. The company is working on developing a new category of device described as a "third core device," envisioned to complement the smartphone and laptop without replicating either.

The new hardware is neither a phone nor a pair of glasses, but a compact, screenless device designed to sit on a desk or in a pocket. Unlike legacy devices, it apparently seeks to reduce dependence on screens and offer more ambient, contextual interactions with AI. According to reports, the device is aware of its surroundings through microphones and cameras, and integrates tightly with a user's life while remaining unobtrusive. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has described the product as "the coolest piece of technology the world will have ever seen."

Development of the product remains highly secretive. Comparisons have been made to the Rabbit R1 and Humane AI Pin, but the involvement of Jony Ive and his team designing around OpenAI's industry-leading technology suggests that this product could be different. The device is expected to be revealed in late 2026.

