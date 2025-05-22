Kuo: Jony Ive's Futuristic OpenAI Device Like a Neck-Worn iPod Shuffle

The big news in the technology world this week is that ChatGPT maker OpenAI is working more closely with Apple's former design chief Jony Ive on a futuristic AI device. The company is remaining tight lipped about the device, but Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared some alleged details about its design.



In a social media post today, Kuo said the device will be "slightly larger" than Humane's discontinued AI Pin. He said the device will look "as compact and elegant as an iPod Shuffle," which was Apple's lowest-priced, screen-less iPod. The design of the iPod shuffle varied over the years, going from a compact rectangle to a square.

Like the iPod shuffle, Kuo said OpenAI's device will not have a screen, but it would connect to smartphones and computers. The device will be equipped with microphones for voice control, and it will have cameras that can analyze the user's surroundings.

He said that users will be able to wear the device around their necks, like a necklace, whereas the AI Pin can be attached to clothing with a clip.

Kuo expects OpenAI's device to enter mass production in 2027, and the final design and specifications might change before then.

It remains to be seen if the device will be a success, or if it will go the way of the AI Pin and other attempts at going beyond the smartphone. OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman is certainly confident, as he has tested the device at home and believes it will be "the coolest piece of technology that the world will have ever seen." Quite the claim.