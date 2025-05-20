Google Launches Dedicated AI Mode in Search

Google today announced that it is adding a dedicated AI Mode to Google Search, which is an expansion of the existing AI Overviews feature that Google provides for standard searches. AI Mode is able to handle longer, harder search queries with multiple facets.



Questions are broken down into different parts, with multiple searches run simultaneously on separate databases to provide a timely answer that takes into account personal context to make results more relevant to each user. It can generate images, including custom charts, and it supports follow-up questions.

AI Mode is rolling out to all users in the United States starting today, and it will be accessible through a new tab in Google Search for desktop and the Google Search apps. It will let users make more complex queries that are designed to leverage AI capabilities.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that AI Mode's predecessor, AI Overviews, has been "one of the most successful launches for search in the last decade." Pichai did not address the impact that AI Overviews have had on publishers. AI Overviews and AI Mode pull content from websites, giving people little reason to click on links to source information directly where it came from. AI Mode will display links, much like AI Overviews, but with detailed summaries that are provided, there's little reason for people to visit websites from the search interface.

AI Mode will incorporate AI agent capabilities, so it will be able to field requests like "find two affordable tickets for this Saturday's Reds game," and it will also work for shopping. AI Mode will be able to help users find specific items, such as a rug, with refinements that take into account factors like children or pets, colors, and more. Google's AI Mode will be able to track prices on items, and let you know when something you want is on sale.

For clothing shopping, AI Mode includes a virtual try-on option. It can use a photo of the user to create a preview of what an item of clothing will look like when worn. The feature works by generating an AI model of the user's body, and displaying how clothing will drape in a realistic way. There's also a "buy it for me" option that can be used for making purchases directly from search. The new shopping features are set to arrive in the coming months, though try on is available in Labs now.

This summer, AI Mode will adopt personal context, aggregating past searches and information from apps like Gmail to provide more customized responses.

AI Mode will now power AI Overviews in the standard search interface, and some of the new AI Mode capabilities will be incorporated into AI Overviews.