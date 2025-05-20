Google Launches Dedicated AI Mode in Search

by

Google today announced that it is adding a dedicated AI Mode to Google Search, which is an expansion of the existing AI Overviews feature that Google provides for standard searches. AI Mode is able to handle longer, harder search queries with multiple facets.

google ai mode 1
Questions are broken down into different parts, with multiple searches run simultaneously on separate databases to provide a timely answer that takes into account personal context to make results more relevant to each user. It can generate images, including custom charts, and it supports follow-up questions.

AI Mode is rolling out to all users in the United States starting today, and it will be accessible through a new tab in Google Search for desktop and the Google Search apps. It will let users make more complex queries that are designed to leverage AI capabilities.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that AI Mode's predecessor, AI Overviews, has been "one of the most successful launches for search in the last decade." Pichai did not address the impact that AI Overviews have had on publishers. AI Overviews and AI Mode pull content from websites, giving people little reason to click on links to source information directly where it came from. AI Mode will display links, much like AI Overviews, but with detailed summaries that are provided, there's little reason for people to visit websites from the search interface.

AI Mode will incorporate AI agent capabilities, so it will be able to field requests like "find two affordable tickets for this Saturday's Reds game," and it will also work for shopping. AI Mode will be able to help users find specific items, such as a rug, with refinements that take into account factors like children or pets, colors, and more. Google's AI Mode will be able to track prices on items, and let you know when something you want is on sale.

For clothing shopping, AI Mode includes a virtual try-on option. It can use a photo of the user to create a preview of what an item of clothing will look like when worn. The feature works by generating an AI model of the user's body, and displaying how clothing will drape in a realistic way. There's also a "buy it for me" option that can be used for making purchases directly from search. The new shopping features are set to arrive in the coming months, though try on is available in Labs now.

This summer, AI Mode will adopt personal context, aggregating past searches and information from apps like Gmail to provide more customized responses.

AI Mode will now power AI Overviews in the standard search interface, and some of the new AI Mode capabilities will be incorporated into AI Overviews.

Tags: Google, Google I/O

Popular Stories

Apple CarPlay Ultra instrument cluster themes 01

Apple's CarPlay Ultra Is Here – Does Your iPhone Support It?

Thursday May 15, 2025 5:17 am PDT by
Apple's recently announced CarPlay Ultra promises a deeply integrated in-car experience, but not all iPhone users will be able to take advantage of the new feature. According to Apple's press release, CarPlay Ultra requires an iPhone 12 or later running iOS 18.5 or later. This means if you're using an iPhone 11, iPhone XR, or any older model, you'll need to upgrade your device to access...
Read Full Article
Apple CarPlay Ultra instrument cluster themes 01

Apple's 'CarPlay Ultra' Experience Now Available

Thursday May 15, 2025 5:07 am PDT by
Apple today announced that its next-generation CarPlay experience, now dubbed "CarPlay Ultra" begins rolling out today, starting with Aston Martin vehicles. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. CarPlay Ultra is now available with new Aston Martin vehicle orders in the U.S. and Canada. It will also be available for existing models that feature the brand's next-generation ...
Read Full Article139 comments
iPhone 17 Air Pastel Feature

iPhone 17 Air Battery Capacity and Weight Allegedly Revealed

Monday May 19, 2025 2:22 am PDT by
Apple is expected to launch an all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air later this year, and while there have been plenty of rumors about the camera's overall design and thinness, we haven't heard any details about the device's weight and battery capacity until now. According to the leaker going by the account name "yeux1122" on the Korean-langauge Naver blog, the 6.6-inch iPhone 17 Air has a weight ...
Read Full Article57 comments
CarPlay Ultra Climate Controls

Apple Says These Vehicle Brands Plan to Offer All-New CarPlay Ultra

Thursday May 15, 2025 8:13 am PDT by
Apple today announced the launch of CarPlay Ultra, the long-awaited next-generation version of its CarPlay software system for vehicles. CarPlay Ultra features deep integration with a vehicle's instrument cluster and systems, built-in Radio and Climate apps, customizable widgets, and more. The interface is tailored to each vehicle model and automaker's identity, and drivers can also adjust...
Read Full Article129 comments
iOS 18 Siri Personal Context

Apple Will Reportedly Be More Cautious About Announcing New Features Well in Advance

Sunday May 18, 2025 2:50 pm PDT by
Apple plans to mostly stop announcing new features more than a few months before they are ready to launch, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Drake Bennett. The pair of reporters revealed this noteworthy tidbit towards the bottom of a lengthy report about Apple's artificial intelligence shortcomings today. This alleged change in strategy comes after Apple was forced to delay its more...
Read Full Article153 comments
Apple Intelligence General Feature

Report: Apple's Next-Gen Version of Siri Is 'On Par' With ChatGPT

Monday May 19, 2025 9:00 am PDT by
Apple has big plans to improve Siri over the next few years, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Drake Bennett report. Some Apple executives are now reportedly pushing to turn Siri into a true ChatGPT competitor. A next-generation, chatbot version of Siri has reportedly made significant progress during testing over the past six months; some executives allegedly now see it as "on par" with recent...
Read Full Article151 comments

Top Rated Comments

deaglecat Avatar
deaglecat
24 minutes ago at 11:51 am
As this point... I would pay to have an AI free existence. Its just awful and rammed in everywhere.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LoveToMacRumors Avatar
LoveToMacRumors
19 minutes ago at 11:56 am
Incredible how gemini and chatgpt have improvements every few weeks, thats what you need.

When apple intelligence finally releases, is it gonna have weekly updates to make sure it stays up to speed with the competition? Highly doubt
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
FoxyKaye Avatar
FoxyKaye
17 minutes ago at 11:59 am
Would love it if they also gave us a "Dedicated Non-AI Search Results" option. The AI summaries are so diluted they're more inaccurate signage than real solutions unless you're looking for a single data point, e.g. "Maximum decibels pickleball."
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Piggie Avatar
Piggie
16 minutes ago at 12:00 pm

As this point... I would pay to have an AI free existence. Its just awful and rammed in everywhere.
I have bad news for you ;)

I'm actually very interested in how this pans out, as during my whole life, I've never seen so many countries around the world, employing the very brightest humans on the entire planet, throwing as much money as you could possible think of, in the pursuit of one goal (creating AI)

Such a thing has really never happened before, and (love it or not) it's so exciting to be alive when the brightest humans from all around the globe focus on a single? target.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Piggie Avatar
Piggie
10 minutes ago at 12:05 pm
I will add a comment, and I hope (wish) it's not true, but sadly I fear, due to the very nature of these forums, it will be partially true.
I have to accept there will be a certain percentage of people who feel negative to a lot of this as it's not coming from Apple.
I would like to think, we could see past this, and not care who it's coming from, but I do fear that if Apple were leading the way, there are some who would have a very different opinion.
(Shame I had to mention that, but it's going to be true to a hopefully small extent)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mthomas184 Avatar
mthomas184
12 minutes ago at 12:04 pm

Incredible how gemini and chatgpt have improvements every few weeks, thats what you need.

When apple intelligence finally releases, is it gonna have weekly updates to make sure it stays up to speed with the competition? Highly doubt
Yearly. Knowing Apple, they won't update the models until the next WWDC every year.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments