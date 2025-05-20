Everything Interesting Google Announced at I/O Today

Google today held its annual I/O developer conference, where it shared a number of new features and tools that are coming to its products in the coming weeks and months. There was a heavy focus on AI capabilities, and Google is deeply integrating Gemini and other AI tools into its software.

New Gemini Features

Gemini is Google's AI product, equivalent to Anthropic's Claude and OpenAI's ChatGPT. Apple has no equivalent at the current time, but Gemini could soon be integrated into iOS like ChatGPT. There are multiple new capabilities coming to Gemini, some of which are available for iPhone users this week.

Gemini Live - Gemini Live is available in the Gemini app for iOS starting today, and it's free to use. It uses screen sharing or the ‌iPhone‌'s camera so that you can communicate with Gemini in real-time and ask questions about what you're seeing. It's useful for identifying objects, asking questions about things around you, getting help with DIY projects, shopping, organizing, and more. Gemini Live integrates with Google Calendar, Maps, Tasks, and Keep.

- Gemini Live is available in the Gemini app for iOS starting today, and it's free to use. It uses screen sharing or the ‌iPhone‌'s camera so that you can communicate with Gemini in real-time and ask questions about what you're seeing. It's useful for identifying objects, asking questions about things around you, getting help with DIY projects, shopping, organizing, and more. Gemini Live integrates with Google Calendar, Maps, Tasks, and Keep. Gemini Agent Mode - Agent Mode in Gemini can do things like find sports game tickets at an ideal price, or help you locate the right apartment with specific requirements on price and layout. It's coming soon to Gemini.

- Agent Mode in Gemini can do things like find sports game tickets at an ideal price, or help you locate the right apartment with specific requirements on price and layout. It's coming soon to Gemini. Gemini Personal Context - Gemini will be able to incorporate search history for more personalized results, along with pulling information from other Google apps. Google is also aiming to make Gemini more proactive, with reminders about upcoming events and tools that can help with preparations. Gemini Personal Context sounds similar to the personalized features that Apple is planning to add to Siri at some point in the future, but Gemini is further along.

- Gemini will be able to incorporate search history for more personalized results, along with pulling information from other Google apps. Google is also aiming to make Gemini more proactive, with reminders about upcoming events and tools that can help with preparations. Gemini Personal Context sounds similar to the personalized features that Apple is planning to add to Siri at some point in the future, but Gemini is further along. AI Ultra - Google has a new AI plan called AI Ultra, and it costs $250 per month. It includes expanded access to Google's latest AI tools with high rate limits, and all of the newest features, plus YouTube Premium and 30TB of storage. Google AI Premium, which is $19.99, has been renamed Google AI Pro. At $250, AI Ultra is more expensive than top tier plans from Anthropic and OpenAI. Apple doesn't charge for any Apple Intelligence functionality as of yet, and it's not clear if that'll happen in the future.

- Google has a new AI plan called AI Ultra, and it costs $250 per month. It includes expanded access to Google's latest AI tools with high rate limits, and all of the newest features, plus YouTube Premium and 30TB of storage. Google AI Premium, which is $19.99, has been renamed Google AI Pro. At $250, AI Ultra is more expensive than top tier plans from Anthropic and OpenAI. Apple doesn't charge for any Apple Intelligence functionality as of yet, and it's not clear if that'll happen in the future. Veo 3 - Google is updating its Veo video generation model with new capabilities, and it is now able to create videos that include sound effects, background noise, and dialogue. It can, for example, generate a video of birds with realistic sounds, and it is designed to be good at mimicking real-world physics. Veo 3 is limited to AI Ultra subscribers, but it is available starting today.

- Google is updating its Veo video generation model with new capabilities, and it is now able to create videos that include sound effects, background noise, and dialogue. It can, for example, generate a video of birds with realistic sounds, and it is designed to be good at mimicking real-world physics. Veo 3 is limited to AI Ultra subscribers, but it is available starting today. Imagen 4 - Google's new image generating tool, Imagen 4 is coming to Gemini. Imagen 4 can create more photorealistic images with improved details for things like hair, fur, and fabric. It's also better at generating text, and incorporating creative ideas like making a word out of dinosaur bones when the image being created involves a dinosaur party. Imagen 4 is available in Gemini as of today.

- Google's new image generating tool, Imagen 4 is coming to Gemini. Imagen 4 can create more photorealistic images with improved details for things like hair, fur, and fabric. It's also better at generating text, and incorporating creative ideas like making a word out of dinosaur bones when the image being created involves a dinosaur party. Imagen 4 is available in Gemini as of today. Deep Research - Gemini supports uploading private PDFs and images for research reports, with Google Drive and Gmail integration coming soon.

Google Search

Gemini is being integrated more deeply into search, starting with a dedicated AI Mode that's rolling out in the U.S. this week.

AI Mode in Search - Google is adding a new AI Mode to search that is entirely AI, rather than just the AI suggestions that show up in the AI Overviews that are shown with Google searches. It uses a query fan-out technique that breaks down questions into multiple searches for a deeper dive than traditional search. AI Mode is rolling out to everyone in the United States starting today as a dedicated section in Search, and it will use the latest Gemini 2.5 model. It will soon incorporate more personalized suggestions that take into account your preferences and your actions in other Google apps, and agentic capabilities will let it do things like purchase concert tickets.

- Google is adding a new AI Mode to search that is entirely AI, rather than just the AI suggestions that show up in the AI Overviews that are shown with Google searches. It uses a query fan-out technique that breaks down questions into multiple searches for a deeper dive than traditional search. AI Mode is rolling out to everyone in the United States starting today as a dedicated section in Search, and it will use the latest Gemini 2.5 model. It will soon incorporate more personalized suggestions that take into account your preferences and your actions in other Google apps, and agentic capabilities will let it do things like purchase concert tickets. Deep Search - AI Mode has a Deep search option that uses the same query fan-out technique, but it is able to conduct hundreds of searches at one time, reason across multiple results, and craft an "expert-level" report in minutes. AI Mode will also be able to analyze complex datasets and create graphics and charts.

- AI Mode has a Deep search option that uses the same query fan-out technique, but it is able to conduct hundreds of searches at one time, reason across multiple results, and craft an "expert-level" report in minutes. AI Mode will also be able to analyze complex datasets and create graphics and charts. AI Mode for Shopping - AI Mode will be able to help you find specific items that you're looking for, and it can let you "try on" clothes that you're shopping for. It scans your body using a photo of you and then puts a realistic looking clothing item on you so you can see what it might look like. It can show depth, and how the material will look draped over a body. AI Mode can make purchases, alert you to deals, and more. These features will launch in the coming months.

- AI Mode will be able to help you find specific items that you're looking for, and it can let you "try on" clothes that you're shopping for. It scans your body using a photo of you and then puts a realistic looking clothing item on you so you can see what it might look like. It can show depth, and how the material will look draped over a body. AI Mode can make purchases, alert you to deals, and more. These features will launch in the coming months. Google Search Live - Google Search is getting a feature that's basically Gemini Live, and users will be able to ask questions about what's being viewed through a smartphone camera. It's an AI Mode feature coming this summer.

Google Apps

Gmail, Chrome, and Meet are all getting new Gemini capabilities that are rolling out starting today.

Gmail Personal Context - With permission, Gemini will be able to use relevant context across Google apps to make AI responses in Gmail sound more like you. Gemini will be able to scan past emails, look up notes, and view documents in Google Drive. With the info, it can match greetings, capture tone and style, and mimic favorite word choices. It's coming this summer for Gemini subscribers.

- With permission, Gemini will be able to use relevant context across Google apps to make AI responses in Gmail sound more like you. Gemini will be able to scan past emails, look up notes, and view documents in Google Drive. With the info, it can match greetings, capture tone and style, and mimic favorite word choices. It's coming this summer for Gemini subscribers. Google Meet - Google Meet is getting a real-time translation option. Initally, it'll work in English and Spanish, but Google has plans to add more languages. It's available to Google Pro and Ultra subscribers.

- Google Meet is getting a real-time translation option. Initally, it'll work in English and Spanish, but Google has plans to add more languages. It's available to Google Pro and Ultra subscribers. Google Chrome - Chrome is getting integrated Gemini starting tomorrow. It can answer questions about what you're doing and the tabs that you've got open, with the first version able to clarify complex information on any webpage or summarize long pages. You can get to Gemini from the task bar. Chrome is also being updated with a new password feature that can automatically change passwords compromised in a leak, for participating websites.

- Chrome is getting integrated Gemini starting tomorrow. It can answer questions about what you're doing and the tabs that you've got open, with the first version able to clarify complex information on any webpage or summarize long pages. You can get to Gemini from the task bar. Chrome is also being updated with a new password feature that can automatically change passwords compromised in a leak, for participating websites. FireSat - Google is developing a FireSat feature that will watch for fires to break out in areas as small as 270 square feet. It could be particularly useful in California, where Google is headquartered.

Android XR Glasses

Google already announced Android XR as a platform for companies that are building VR headsets, but today, Google said that it's also developing Android XR for augmented reality glasses. Google last tried this kind of product with Google Glass, but it didn't go over so well and Google Glass was discontinued after several years.

Google showed off a set of lightweight glasses that incorporate an in-lens display. On stage, Google demonstrated the glasses offering a live translation feature with words that appeared on the lenses, and providing turn-by-turn directions.

The glasses have cameras, microphones, and speakers, and are connected to Gemini. The AI is able to see and hear what the wearer hears to answer questions, offer image recognition capabilities, provide tailored directions, and more.

The smart glasses could compete with Apple's future smart glasses, as Apple is rumored to be working on a pair of lightweight augmented reality glasses that could eventually replace the ‌iPhone‌. Apple is still far off from being able to release AR glasses, so the Android XR version is likely to come out first.

Gentle Monster and Warby Parker are partnering with Google for Android XR glasses that are lightweight and stylish.

Samsung's XR headset will still be the first device that runs Android XR, and it's launching later this year. Samsung will also build Android XR glasses.