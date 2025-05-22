Jony Ive's AI Product 'Third Core Device' After MacBook and iPhone
Details have leaked about the device that OpenAI is developing with former Apple designer Jony Ive. OpenAI is acquiring io, the hardware-based AI startup co-created by Jony Ive, and the first product is one of a family of devices the company intends to launch.
Ive and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman revealed details about the project in an internal staff call reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. According to the report, the device isn't a pair of glasses, given that Ive has been skeptical about building something you have to wear. It's not a phone either, since Ive and Altman want to help wean people off of screens.
Rather, it's described as a "third core device" after a MacBook Pro and an iPhone. From the report:
The product will be capable of being fully aware of a user's surroundings and life, will be unobtrusive, able to rest in one's pocket or on one's desk, and would be a third core device a person would put on their desk after a MacBook Pro and an iPhone.
According to the WSJ report, Altman told OpenAI staff that stealth will be important for their ultimate success to avoid competitors copying the product before it's ready. Ive's team is said to have been in touch with suppliers who will be able to ship the device at scale.
According to Altman, OpenAI will ship 100 million devices "literally on day one." He also claims the company will ship that amount of high-quality devices "faster than any company has ever shipped 100 million of something new before." The goal is to release a device by late next year.
According to Altman, Ive gave him a prototype of the first device to take home to test. "I've been able to live with it, and I think it is the coolest piece of technology that the world will have ever seen," he said.
OpenAI's acquisition of io is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to be completed this summer. It is OpenAI's biggest acquisition to date, with the company reportedly paying $6.5 billion for io.
