Will Apple Unveil New iPads in 2023? Here's Your October Rumor Update

by

Apple sometimes releases new iPads in the fall, but a question mark remains over whether that will happen in 2023. We're now into October, and if Apple plans to release iPads before the holidays, this is the month it will most likely happen. Here's what we know so far.

ipad fall 2022 lineup
It's been almost a year since Apple released a new iPad, the last being the two refreshed iPad Pro models and the latest low-cost ‌iPad‌, all released in October 2022. Going on recent tradition, new models are now long overdue.

If you look at the last decade, Apple sometimes holds an annual fall event in which it launches new Macs and iPads. While that did not happen last year, there were October events in 2013, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2021.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently told The MacRumors Show hosts that he does not expect Apple to hold an October event because the company does not have enough new products and features to justify it.

However, that doesn't mean we won't be seeing new iPads from Apple this year. Apple could choose to release new models via press release instead, like it did in January 2023 for the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models and the second-generation HomePod. At the same time, Apple may not have any new models forthcoming this side of Christmas 2023. So what do the rumors say?

Rumors For 2023 iPads

In an article discussing stagnating global tablet demand in the second half of 2023, Taiwan-based DigiTimes said investors expected an uptick in Apple's share of the tablet market owing to orders for a "small-size" ‌iPad‌ in the fourth quarter. Additionally, Bloomberg's ‌Mark Gurman‌ earlier this year reported that an iPad mini update with a minor "spec bump" is not out of the question.

10th Gen iPad Feature Fanned Pink
Apple is working on two new versions of the iPad Air 6, according to a recent report from 9to5Mac. The site claims that Apple has four separate models in the works (two each in cellular and Wi-Fi).

Apple makes two versions of the ‌iPad Pro‌ because it comes in two sizes, and 9to5Mac speculates that Apple could release a larger version of the ‌iPad Air‌ to go along with the current 10.9-inch version, or debut "a more expensive model with better specs." 9to5Mac says that its sources believe the ‌‌iPad mini‌‌ 7 is coming "soon," but the report also says that all of the new iPads are on track to be announced "between now and WWDC 2024 in June," which is a wide window.

Apple last updated the ‌iPad Air‌ in March 2022 with the M1 chip. If the ‌iPad Air‌ were to be updated with the M2 chip one year after the ‌iPad Pro‌, that would point to an October 2023 launch. However, a later launch in 2024 is possible.

It's worth noting that Apple has updated the entry-level ‌iPad‌ on an annual basis since 2017, so there will either be an 11th-generation ‌iPad‌ released later this year, or Apple will break a six-year tradition.

Rumors Against 2023 iPads

Apple during its August earnings call warned that ‌‌iPad‌‌ revenue is expected to drop double digits, suggesting it does not expect to have products to entice customers during the holiday quarter beyond the recently launched iPhone 15 series and new Apple Watch models.

iPad mini AND Air Feature
That is in line with some rumors, which indicate major new ‌‌iPad‌‌ launches are not expected until 2024. In January, established Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the next ‌iPad mini‌ would likely enter mass production in the first quarter of 2024. More recently, Kuo said he does not expect any new ‌iPad‌ models this year. Likewise, multiple rumors suggest ‌iPad Pro‌‌ models with OLED displays and M3 chips won't be coming until 2024.

One other thing to consider is the introduction of Apple's Vision Pro headset. According to Apple, the Vision Pro will go on sale in early 2024, which likely means January to late April. Note that the Vision Pro uses an ‌M2‌ chip. If Apple's $3,500 headset launched with a processor that is inferior to those already powering ‌iPad Pro‌ models, that may seem strange to the average consumer.

Summing Up

Summing up, we could see at least one ‌iPad‌ unveiled in October, perhaps an ‌iPad mini‌, an ‌iPad Air‌, or an 11th-generation low-cost ‌‌iPad‌‌, but these will be minor refreshes. It would be reasonable for at least one or two of these models to be updated in October 2023, but 2024 launches cannot be ruled out.

Top Rated Comments

abatabia Avatar
abatabia
16 minutes ago at 03:44 am
Minor spec bump refreshes via PR at the absolute most gets my vote.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 17

Apple Releases iOS 17.0.3 With Fix for iPhone 15 Pro Overheating

Wednesday October 4, 2023 10:03 am PDT by
Apple today released an iOS 17.0.3 update for the iPhone, with the software coming a week after the launch of iOS 17.0.2. Apple has also released a new version of iPadOS, 17.0.3, for iPad users. The iOS 17.0.3 and iPadOS 17.0.3 updates can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. iOS 17.0.3, which is build 21A360, addresses ...
Read Full Article489 comments
iOS 17

Everything New in iOS 17.1 Beta 2

Tuesday October 3, 2023 3:57 pm PDT by
Apple today released the second beta of an upcoming iOS 17.1 update, and the software further refines some of the new features that were added both in iOS 17 and the initial iOS 17.1 beta. This guide covers everything new in the second iOS 17.1 beta. StandBy Display Options Apple added a new "Display" section to the StandBy section of the Settings app, which houses some new customization ...
Read Full Article81 comments
iOS 17

Apple Preparing iOS 17.0.3, Likely With Bug Fix for iPhone 15 Pro Overheating Issue

Tuesday October 3, 2023 11:42 am PDT by
Three days after Apple said that it would release a software update with a fix for a bug contributing to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max overheating, MacRumors can confirm that Apple is now internally testing iOS 17.0.3. It's unclear when iOS 17.0.3 will be released to the public, but the update will likely be available either later this week or next week. Apple did not provide...
Read Full Article108 comments
Apple Logo Spotlight

Mac Trade-In Changes May Indicate New Model to Launch This Month

Tuesday October 3, 2023 6:30 am PDT by
Apple may be proceeding with plans to release a new Mac model this month, according to potentially related information obtained by MacRumors. Details pertaining to imminent changes to Mac trade-ins provided to MacRumors by a verified source suggest that Apple will likely begin accepting new models for trade-in this month. Similar changes in June coincided with WWDC, when Apple began accepting...
Read Full Article135 comments
Apple Watch Edition Gold 2015 Feature

Original Apple Watch is Now Obsolete, Including $17,000 Gold Model

Monday October 2, 2023 9:15 am PDT by
All first-generation Apple Watch models released in 2015 were added to Apple's obsolete products list on September 30, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors. As a result, these outdated "Series 0" watches are no longer eligible for repairs or other service at Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Provider locations. The list of obsolete models includes the first-generation...
Read Full Article220 comments
macbook pro green

Apple to Launch 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro Models With More Power-Efficient Displays This Year, Claims Report

Thursday October 5, 2023 2:47 am PDT by
Apple is preparing to release new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with more power-efficient mini-LED displays before the year is out, claims a new report by DigiTimes. Apple is expected to ship new models of 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro devices in the fourth quarter of 2023 with miniLED backlighting that can increase the display brightness by 10% compared to the first-generation...
Read Full Article83 comments
emergency test alert fema wea

U.S. iPhone Users to Receive Emergency Test Alert Today

Tuesday October 3, 2023 1:27 pm PDT by
The United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) are conducting a test of the U.S. emergency alert systems on Wednesday, October 4. Emergency text messages will be set out to cell phones across the United States. The Wireless Emergency Alert test will begin at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time/11:20 a.m. Pacific Time today, and iPhone owners...
Read Full Article254 comments