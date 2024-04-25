Best Buy Introduces Record Low Prices on Apple's M3 MacBook Pro for Members

Best Buy is discounting a collection of M3 MacBook Pro computers today, this time focusing on the 14-inch version of the laptop. Every deal in this sale requires you to have a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership, although non-members can still get solid second-best prices on these MacBook Pro models.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Only M3 models are being discounted to notable all-time low prices during this sale, although the higher-end M3 Pro and M3 Max MacBook Pros are seeing a few second-best prices. In terms of the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro, there are three total models on sale right now at Best Buy. The cheapest model is the 512GB M3 model at $1,399.00, down from $1,599.00.

Note: My Best Buy Plus/Total membership required to see final deal price.

For anyone who doesn't have My Best Buy Plus or Total, you can still get $150 off the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro. These MacBook Pro models launched last October, featuring mini-LED displays, MagSafe fast charging, Wi-Fi 6E, a six-speaker sound system, and more.

