Apple Releases Open Source AI Models That Run On-Device

Apple today released several open source large language models (LLMs) that are designed to run on-device rather than through cloud servers. Called OpenELM (Open-source Efficient Language Models), the LLMs are available on the Hugging Face Hub, a community for sharing AI code.

As outlined in a white paper [PDF], there are eight total OpenELM models, four of which were pre-trained using the CoreNet library, and four instruction tuned models. Apple uses a layer-wise scaling strategy that is aimed at improving accuracy and efficiency.

Apple provided code, training logs, and multiple versions rather than just the final trained model, and the researchers behind the project hope that it will lead to faster progress and "more trustworthy results" in the natural language AI field.

OpenELM, a state-of-the-art open language model. OpenELM uses a layer-wise scaling strategy to efficiently allocate parameters within each layer of the transformer model, leading to enhanced accuracy. For example, with a parameter budget of approximately one billion parameters, OpenELM exhibits a 2.36% improvement in accuracy compared to OLMo while requiring 2x fewer pre-training tokens.

Diverging from prior practices that only provide model weights and inference code, and pre-train on private datasets, our release includes the complete framework for training and evaluation of the language model on publicly available datasets, including training logs, multiple checkpoints, and pre-training configurations.

Apple says that it is releasing the OpenELM models to "empower and enrich the open research community" with stage-of-the-art language models. Sharing open source models gives researchers a way to investigate risks and data and model biases. Developers and companies are able to use the models as-is or make modifications.

The open sharing of information has become an important tool for Apple to recruit top engineers, scientists, and experts because it provides opportunities for research papers that would not normally have been able to be published under Apple's secretive policies.

Apple has not yet brought these kinds of AI capabilities to its devices, but iOS 18 is expected to include a number of new AI features, and rumors suggest that Apple is planning to run its large language models on-device for privacy purposes.

Populus
Populus
22 minutes ago at 03:54 pm

What? No comments? Hey, ChatGPT, generate me a comment....
[Hey ChatGPT, please generate a comment in the style of a typical MacRumors average user, with a touch of acid humor, regarding this piece of news.]

"Oh great, Apple's finally joining the open-source party—just a decade late and probably still with strings attached somewhere in those 'open' terms. They're throwing us a bone with OpenELM, but let's be real, they’re probably just doing it to lure in some AI hotshots tired of their corporate overlords. Now we just have to sit back and wait for iOS 18, where they'll inevitably limit these models to the latest hardware, forcing us all to upgrade. Because, you know, my current iPhone can't possibly handle a couple more AI tricks without combusting."



t0rqx
t0rqx
33 minutes ago at 03:43 pm
Only reason they release this is they need help from the community.

They also need to stop using words like empower and enrich peoples lives.


1. Selling Macbook Pros with scratches in the screen is not empowering nor enriching.

2. Selling Homepods then kill it slowly, only to resurrect it with even lower downgrades is not empowering nor enriching.

3. Still selling accessories with lightning is not empowering nor enriching.

4. Selling Goggles that pose a health risk causing blindness is not empowering nor enriching.

5. Releasing upgrades that cripple performance or introducing hardware glitches to force upgrades is not empowering nor enriching.

6. Need to sum up this and more is not empowering nor enriching.

socialwill
socialwill
17 minutes ago at 03:59 pm

All this for an improved Siri is crazy ngl
Yep, it will now reply 10x faster with "I'm sorry, I seem to be having a problem right now"

JippaLippa
JippaLippa
14 minutes ago at 04:02 pm

[Hey ChatGPT, please generate a comment in the style of a typical MacRumors average user, with a touch of acid humor, regarding this piece of news.]

"Oh great, Apple's finally joining the open-source party—just a decade late and probably still with strings attached somewhere in those 'open' terms. They're throwing us a bone with OpenELM, but let's be real, they’re probably just doing it to lure in some AI hotshots tired of their corporate overlords. Now we just have to sit back and wait for iOS 18, where they'll inevitably limit these models to the latest hardware, forcing us all to upgrade. Because, you know, my current iPhone can't possibly handle a couple more AI tricks without combusting."
Chef's kiss! ? ?
The future is really now.

Populus
Populus
12 minutes ago at 04:03 pm

Chef's kiss! ? ?
Yeah, I actually laughed when I read the outcome.
Chat GPT could very well be one of us.

CookItOff
CookItOff
10 minutes ago at 04:05 pm

[Hey ChatGPT, please generate a comment in the style of a typical MacRumors average user, with a touch of acid humor, regarding this piece of news.]

"Oh great, Apple's finally joining the open-source party—just a decade late and probably still with strings attached somewhere in those 'open' terms. They're throwing us a bone with OpenELM, but let's be real, they’re probably just doing it to lure in some AI hotshots tired of their corporate overlords. Now we just have to sit back and wait for iOS 18, where they'll inevitably limit these models to the latest hardware, forcing us all to upgrade. Because, you know, my current iPhone can't possibly handle a couple more AI tricks without combusting."
***** knew it.
The comment section is dead. Long live the AI comment section. lol

