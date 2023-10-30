Apple Announces New iMac With M3 Chip

Apple today announced an updated version of the 24-inch iMac featuring the all-new M3 chip.



The ‌iMac‌ with M3 is up to 2x faster than the previous ‌iMac‌, which featured the M1 chip. For those upgrading from an Intel based ‌iMac‌, Apple says that the new ‌iMac‌ is up to 2.5x faster than previous 27-inch models and 4.5x faster than previous 21.5-inch models.

The ‌iMac‌ now supports up to 24GB of memory and the M3 chip's all-new GPU brings hardware-accelerated mesh shading and ray tracing to the ‌iMac‌ for the first time.

The new machine also features Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. It continues to be available in the same green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver color options as the previous model, but it comes with new color-matched wallpapers.

The ‌iMac‌ starts at the same $1,299 price of the previous model. It is available to order today, with orders arriving to customers on Tuesday, November 7.