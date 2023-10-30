Apple Announces New iMac With M3 Chip

Apple today announced an updated version of the 24-inch iMac featuring the all-new M3 chip.

The ‌iMac‌ with M3 is up to 2x faster than the previous ‌iMac‌, which featured the M1 chip. For those upgrading from an Intel based ‌iMac‌, Apple says that the new ‌iMac‌ is up to 2.5x faster than previous 27-inch models and 4.5x faster than previous 21.5-inch models.

The ‌iMac‌ now supports up to 24GB of memory and the M3 chip's all-new GPU brings hardware-accelerated mesh shading and ray tracing to the ‌iMac‌ for the first time.

The new machine also features Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. It continues to be available in the same green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver color options as the previous model, but it comes with new color-matched wallpapers.

The ‌iMac‌ starts at the same $1,299 price of the previous model. It is available to order today, with orders arriving to customers on Tuesday, November 7.

Top Rated Comments

azentropy Avatar
azentropy
1 hour ago at 05:34 pm
Still just freaking 8GB in all three “standard“ configuration. That is indefensible at this point.
Score: 27 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Andres Cantu Avatar
Andres Cantu
1 hour ago at 05:30 pm
“It’s the perfect size and resolution to replace both the 4K and the 5K Intel based models.”

There goes all the hope that 27” iMac users had left, at least for a good while.

Sorry guys!
Score: 23 Votes (Like | Disagree)
syklee26 Avatar
syklee26
1 hour ago at 05:31 pm
THAT'S IT???
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AlexJaye Avatar
AlexJaye
1 hour ago at 05:32 pm
This 24" crap does not replace a 27" iMac.
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fathergll Avatar
fathergll
1 hour ago at 05:33 pm

THAT'S IT???
SCARY FAST
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Dan From Canada Avatar
Dan From Canada
1 hour ago at 05:29 pm
No M3 Max or M3 Pro for the iMac?
I think that I shall pass on this.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
