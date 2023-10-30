Apple Announces New iMac With M3 Chip
Apple today announced an updated version of the 24-inch iMac featuring the all-new M3 chip.
The iMac with M3 is up to 2x faster than the previous iMac, which featured the M1 chip. For those upgrading from an Intel based iMac, Apple says that the new iMac is up to 2.5x faster than previous 27-inch models and 4.5x faster than previous 21.5-inch models.
The iMac now supports up to 24GB of memory and the M3 chip's all-new GPU brings hardware-accelerated mesh shading and ray tracing to the iMac for the first time.
The new machine also features Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. It continues to be available in the same green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver color options as the previous model, but it comes with new color-matched wallpapers.
The iMac starts at the same $1,299 price of the previous model. It is available to order today, with orders arriving to customers on Tuesday, November 7.
Popular Stories
Ahead of Apple's "Scary Fast" event on Monday at 5 p.m. Pacific Time, a regulatory database has potentially revealed at least some of the new products that will be announced, including new Macs and, dare we say it, maybe even a new iPad. Last week, two Apple suppliers resubmitted filings to a Chinese regulatory database for batteries used in existing Apple products, including the latest...
Apple has sent out Halloween-themed gift boxes to some influencers for them to enjoy while watching Apple's upcoming "Scary Fast" Mac-focused event on Monday night. The gift boxes include a pair of AirPods Max headphones, an Apple cap, and a selection of "sweet and spooky" snacks and drinks. As shared by influencer Lamarr Wilson, the boxes also include an invite which reads: It's almost ...
Apple is expected to announce an updated Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad for the Mac at its "Scary Fast" event on Monday, October 30. The accessories are expected to be equipped with USB-C ports instead of Lightning for charging. The accessories will likely be unveiled alongside an updated 24-inch iMac with an M3 chip, which is also rumored to be announced at the event....
Apple today released the first beta of an upcoming iOS 17.2 update, and it adds a whole slew of features. You can now access the Journal app that Apple has been working on, and share playlists with friends so they can add songs. iOS 17.2 is limited to developers right now, but it should soon be coming to public beta testers. We're expecting to see iOS 17.2 released to the public around...
Things are suddenly very busy in the Apple news world, with another Apple event suddenly thrust upon us amidst tons of back-and-forth rumors. This week also saw lots of news on the software front with the public release of iOS 17.1, macOS 14.1, watchOS 10.1, and other updates, plus the first betas of the next round of updates led by iOS 17.2 with a number of additions and changes. Apple's...
Apple is actively developing new 12-inch and 13-inch MacBook models for sale at a planned price point of around $700 or less, claims a rumor out of Korea. According to the operator of news aggregator account "yeux1122" on the Naver blog, supply chain sources have "consistently" seen evidence that Apple has low-cost MacBooks in two different sizes in ongoing development. The account's...
Top Rated Comments
There goes all the hope that 27” iMac users had left, at least for a good while.
Sorry guys!
I think that I shall pass on this.