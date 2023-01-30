Kuo: Apple Likely to Launch Refreshed iPad Mini Early Next Year

Apple will launch a new iPad mini next year with mass production set to begin in the first quarter, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



In a series of tweets, Kuo said there may be no new iPad releases in the next nine to 12 months, since "the iPad mini refresh is more likely to begin mass production in 1Q24."

Kuo in December said he expected mass shipments of an updated iPad mini to start towards the end of 2023 or in the first half of 2024, so his latest tweets indicate the analyst no longer believes it will launch before the end of this year.

In his previous thoughts on the subject, Kuo said a new processor will be the main selling point of the new iPad mini, suggesting that the device will receive only a spec bump.

The current iPad mini released in September 2021 features an 8.3-inch display, A15 Bionic chip, USB-C port, Touch ID power button, and 5G support on cellular models.

An unreliable rumor from a Korean leaker previously suggested that the next-generation version of the iPad mini will feature ProMotion display technology, allowing for a maximum 120Hz refresh rate.

Display analyst Ross Young believes Apple is working on an iPad mini 7, but says the tablet is unlikely to feature ProMotion technology.

Kuo's latest predictions included reference to a foldable iPad with carbon fiber kickstand, which he believes will be launched sometime in 2024.