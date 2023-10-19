Apple Working on Larger iPad Air With 12.9-Inch Display
Apple is working on a larger iPad Air featuring a 12.9-inch display, in what would be the biggest iPad Air model to date, DigiTimes reports.
Citing industry sources, DigiTimes highlighted that unlike the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the 12.9-inch iPad Air will not feature a mini-LED display. The device will instead feature the same LCD technology used in the current, 10.9-inch iPad Air. The information was shared in DigiTimes' "Before Going to Press" section, so while information about the new device is currently limited, more will follow tomorrow.
The iPad Air has only ever been available in a single size, so presumably a 12.9-inch iPad Air would be offered in addition to a separate model with a smaller screen, just like how the iPad Pro is offered in both 11- and 12.9-inch variants. A recent rumor from 9to5Mac claimed that Apple was working on two sixth-generation iPad Air models. While the piece speculated that Apple could release a larger version of the iPad Air to go along with the current 10.9-inch version, DigiTimes' report is the first specific mention of a larger iPad Air variant.
Together, the rumors suggest that the 12.9-inch iPad Air could arrive sooner rather than later in the sixth incarnation of the device. The current iPad Air featuring the M1 chip launched over a year and a half ago, and a new model with the M2 chip is widely expected to launch in the coming months.
The current, 10.9-inch iPad Air is priced starting at $599, while the 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799. A 12.9-inch iPad Air model would presumably be priced between these two products, but it is worth bearing in mind that Apple's next-generation iPad Pro models are rumored to see price hikes owing to their costly OLED display technology.
Popular Stories
Apple will introduce a new low-cost 11th-generation iPad tomorrow, according to leaker Majin Bu. Majin Bu claims that the new iPad will have the same design as the 10th-generation model, and that accessories "will be perfectly compatible." Last week, the same leaker claimed that Apple would debut a third-generation Apple Pencil with interchangeable magnetic tips, and today's rumor comes...
Apple today unveiled an all-new, more affordable Apple Pencil model featuring a USB-C port hidden behind a sliding cap. The new Apple Pencil is a cheaper model that sits below the first- and second-generation Apple Pencils in the lineup with a price tag of just $79. It features a sliding cap at the top that reveals a USB-C port, allowing users to charge and pair via a USB-C cable, with a...
The seventh-generation iPad mini will feature four main upgrades and changes, according to a Weibo leaker with an early track record for disclosing accurate information about Apple's plans. The account, known as "Instant Digital," claims that the seventh-generation iPad mini will feature four key differences, with no other other notable improvements other than the following changes. A16...
Four new MacBook models with M3-series chips are on schedule to launch next year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models featuring the M3 Pro and M3 Max chips have now reached design validation testing (DVT), meaning that the devices are nearing mass production. He believes that progress on the new...
We're over a month away from Black Friday, but as always we're already seeing a few retailers kick off very early "pre-Black Friday" events. Today that includes Anker, which is offering up to 50 percent off select charging accessories, as well as a buy one, get one half off sitewide through October 18. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link...
The iOS 17.1 update that Apple is set to release in the near future addresses an issue that "may cause display image persistence," according to Apple's feature notes for the software. Since the launch of the iPhone 15 models, there have been sporadic reports of severe screen burn-in impacting the new devices. There was speculation that it might be a hardware issue with the OLED display, but...
While multiple reports have indicated that Apple plans to announce updated iPad Air, iPad mini, and entry-level iPad models this week, Japanese blog Mac Otakara believes a third-generation Apple Pencil is more likely to be announced instead of new iPads. An excerpt from the report, computer translated by Bing:MacOTAKARA believes that rather than an update to the iPad itself, the Apple Pencil ...
iOS 17 was released in September for the iPhone XS and newer. The software update includes a wide range of new features, but not all of them are available right away. Below, we have listed features that Apple says are coming "later this year" in a future update. Journal App An all-new Journal app will allow iPhone users to reflect on their day and memories, complete with text, photos,...
iOS 17.1 is currently available in beta, and it is expected to be released later this month. The software update includes several new features and changes for iPhones related to Apple Music, AirDrop, the Lock Screen, and more. Below, we have recapped eight new features and changes coming to the iPhone with iOS 17.1. When the software update is available, users will be able to install it by...
Top Rated Comments